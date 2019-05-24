After election win, PM Modi and Amit Shah meet ‘Margdarshaks’ Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi

A day after steering BJP to a second straight term with a record tally of 303 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah made their first pit stop at the residences of party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi — who were benched in the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

Posting an image of his meeting with Advani, who was replaced by Amit Shah from Gandhinagar seat in the elections, Modi tweeted, “Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people.”

Shah won from the prestigious Gandhinagar constituency with a margin of over 5.57 lakh votes. The duo later also called on Murli Manohar Joshi, who had made public his disappointment on not being allowed to contest from the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat.

After he was replaced by Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur, Joshi had said the party’s organisational secretary Ram Lal had conveyed to him that he would not be contesting from Kanpur or elsewhere in a letter to his constituents. Eventually, Pachauri won the Kanpur seat for the BJP.

Advertising

“Dr Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings,” Modi tweeted.

On Thursday, Advani, one of the founder members of the BJP, had put out a statement conveying “heartiest congratulations” to PM Modi on his “unprecedented victory”.

“Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in the elections,” Advani said in a statement.