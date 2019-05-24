Lok Sabha election results : Left suffers worst defeat with no seat

With the BJP-led NDA all set to form the next government at the Centre, the Left Front in West Bengal failed to win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls, suffering its worst performance in terms of vote share and seats.

Of the 40 seats contested by the alliance, its candidates lost their deposits in 39 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Left had won Murshidabad and Raiganj. The vote share of the alliance – CPM, CPI, RSP and AIFB – plummeted to an-all time low: from 34 per cent in 2014 to 7.82 per cent in 2019 till 10 pm.

Despite ruling the state for 34 years, the Left was unable to change its electoral fortunes since it lost power to the TMC in the 2011 Assembly polls. In a close fight, the TMC and the BJP were either leading or won 22 and 18 seats respectively of the total 42 seats till 10pm. The Congress was leading in two seats.

State CPM secretary Surjyakanta Mishra said, “After Independence, this is the biggest defeat the Left has suffered in the country. In the history of Bengal politics, the party has never faced such a setback in terms of seats and vote share. We need deep introspection. The result is unprecedented and indicates that we have lost the support of the people. We are now facing a big challenge to come out of this situation in Bengal and across the country.”

The party’s headquarters at Alimuddin Street wore a deserted look as a BJP rally led by its workers passed by it chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

“In terms of organising camapigns, we lagged behind other parties. The people have found an alternative in BJP and that’s why they have deserted us,” said a senior CPM leader, who wished not to be named. However, it was apparent from performance that a large chunk of Left’s vote share shifted to BJP.