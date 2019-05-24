Lok Sabha election results: In Badals’ win, SAD looks for silver lining

DHOL, BHANGRA and a chai and laddoo langar made up the scene outside the Badals’ home and the rest of the village as Lok Sabha results were announced Thursday. Though SAD-BJP won just 4 seats of 13 as compared to 6 in 2014 — the power couple of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and her husband, SAD president Sukhbir Badal, both won from their seats, Bathinda and Ferozepur respectively.

For Harsimrat, it is a hattrick while Sukhbir has made a comeback in Lok Sabha. He was Faridkot MP from 2004 to 2009 before jumping into state politics.

At about 3 pm, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal appeared in the open verandah of his house. “We are extremely happy that NDA has made a come back with a thumping majority. I told you all a number of times that Rahul Gandhi was nowhere in competition and people have proved it,” he said.

“In Punjab, our alliance won 4 seats. The Akali Dal won only 2 seats out of 10. We need to introspect. At the same time, we need to celebrate the victory of Sukhbir Badal and Biba Harsimrat Badal,” he added.

Despite the party’s performance, workers were in celebration mode. “We were only bothered about Bathinda and Ferozepur,” said Naresh Kumar, SAD general secretary from Lambi. As Parkash Badal went back inside, newly-elected Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Badal appeared amid cheers and a shower of rose petals. “We accept the fatwa of masses. These elections have become a foundation stone for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I am aware that now I will be MP. However, my focus on state politics will remain as I have to make the cadre ready for state polls in 2022,” he said.

“Amarinder was talking about resigning if his party does not make a clean sweep. Now they have won only 8 seats. So, it is more or less a defeat of his party. Will he resign? He needs to reply to the masses,” he added, before rushing to his constituency — where he won by 1.98 lakh votes, the highest victory margin in Punjab — to give his vote of thanks.

Harsimrat won with a margin of 21,000 votes, the second lowest after Chaudhary Santokh Singh, who won from Jalandhar by nearly 19,000 votes. “Sukhbirji has got the maximum lead and my lead is little less. Still I have won with a comfortable margin. This is a vote for vikas and not goonda tactics which my opponent candidate was applying. I will reply to all allegations levelled against me through my work in the next five years,” she said.

Asked whether she will again get a Cabinet berth this time, the Union minister said, “I don’t know, but I will wish that this time, Sukhbirji will be given this chance.” Standing atop an open jeep, waving at party workers standing in the parking area of her home, she said, “Rahul Gandhi has lost from the country and so has (Punjab Congress chief) Sunil Jakhar, who lost from Gurdaspur. There is no Sidhu factor in Punjab. Navjot Singh Sidhu came to Bathinda and Gurdaspur and Congress lost both seats. So they can understand that the charisma of Sidhu no longer stands in Punjab.”

Party workers of all age groups jostled to get a glimpse of the Badal couple as they left in separate vehicles. “It is for the first time that a husband-wife will be going to Parliament after winning their seats. In Punjab’s history, it is a first,” said Baljinder Singh, a local leader of Gidderbaha.

Buta Ram, block samiti member, Ghudda village, said, “By winning these two seats, the kalaank (blot) on Akali Dal has been washed away.”

Meanwhile, Warring remained away from the media all day, but in the evening, posted a message on his Facebook page: “Victory or defeat are part of the election process, but I am thankful to all of you, who supported me in the last 20-25 days. Doors of my house are open for all of you and will always remain open.”