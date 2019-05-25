Lok Sabha election results: BJP sweeps and gains

West Bengal: 42 Lok Sabha seats

The BJP increased its tally from 2 to 18 and its vote share from 16.8 per cent to 40.3 per cent. While the TMC’s tally dipped by 12, its vote share increased from 39.05 per cent to 43.30 per cent. The Left Front, which won two seats last time but had a 34 per cent vote share, failed to open its account this time and its vote share dipped to 7.46 per cent. The Congress won 2 seats and its vote share saw a slight dip. —Santanu Chowdhury

Uttar Pradesh: 80 Lok Sabha seats

The BJP’s voteshare increased from 42.63 per cent in 2014 to 49.56 per cent this. The number of seats won by the BJP came down from 71 to 62. Its ally Apna Dal retained its tally of two. The SP’s voteshare went down from 22.35 per cent in 2014 to 17.96 per cent, whereas the number of seats won by the party remained five. The BSP, which had a voteshare of 19.77 per cent but had not won a single seat in 2014, won 10 seats this time with a slight reduction in its vote share. The Congress, which won two seats in 2014, managed to win only one seat. —Asad Rehman

Tamil Nadu: 39 Lok Sabha seats

The DMK made massive gains when compared to 2014 while the AIADMK tally was reduced by 36. The AIADMK won 9 of the 22 Assembly bypolls. The BJP, meanwhile, failed to win a single seat and their vote-share reduced from 5.5 per cent in 2014 to 3.66 per cent this year. Outfits led by T T V Dhinakaran, Kamal Haasan and Tamil nationalist leader Seeman failed to open accounts, but Dhinakaran’s AMMK grabbed the third position in several seats. —Arun Janardhanan

Madhya Pradesh: 29 Lok Sabha seats

Months after the Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh, the general election saw a very high turnout. The BJP got 58 per cent votes this time — nearly 3.24 per cent more than what it got five years ago. It also improved its tally from the last elections. —Milind Ghatwai

Gujarat: 26 Lok Sabha seats

Andhra Pradesh: 25 Lok Sabha seats

The YSRCP polled 49.15 per cent votes, winning 22 seats. The TDP polled 39.59 per cent votes and won three seats. Out of the 175 Assembly seats, the YSRCP got 49.95 per cent votes and won 151 seats while the TDP secured 39.18 per cent votes and won 23 seats.

The Pavan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party secured 7.30 per cent votes in both the Assembly and Parliamentary polls and won just one Assembly seat. The BJP, which did not win a single seat, got 0.96 per cent votes in Lok Sabha seats and 0.84 per cent votes in Assembly seats. The Congress, too, did not win any seat and got 1.16 per cent votes in Assembly seats and 1.29 per cent votes in Lok Sabha seats. —Sreenivas Janyala

Telangana: 17 Lok Sabha seats

The TRS got 41.29 per cent votes and won 9 Lok Sabha seats; Congress got 29.48 per cent votes and won three Lok Sabha seats and BJP got 19.45 votes and won four Lok Sabha seats.

Despite getting just 19.45 per cent votes, the BJP scored big as it made inroads into the state. While the BJP had won the urban Secunderabad seat in 2014, this time it also won three seats in Telangana’s hinterland. The BJP’s surge handed a shock defeat to sitting TRS MP K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. The party also won the Karimnagar and Adilabad. —Sreenivas Janyala

Jharkhand: 14 Lok Sabha seats

The BJP’s vote share increased by 10 per cent this time. BJP’s ally All Jharkhand Students Union contested one seat and won it with 4.33% of the total voteshare, compared to 3.7% in the last election, when it fought alone in nine seats. The Congress Party increased its vote-share from 13.28 per cent to 15.63 per cent and won one seat. Its ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s voteshare increased by more than two points but its tally was reduced by one seat.—Abhishek Angad

Chhattisgarh: 11 Lok Sabha seats

Last election, the BJP had won 10 of the 11 Lok Sabha seats with a voteshare of 48.70 per cent. This time it won 9 seats with a voteshare of 50.7 per cent. However, this is not a case of a continued popularity, but of a stunning turnaround — a little over five months ago, the Congress decimated the BJP in the Assembly polls, winning 68 of the 90 seats on offer. —Dipankar Ghose

Haryana: 10 Lok Sabha seats

The BJP, whichhas been continuously increasing its vote share in Haryana in the general elections, bagged over 58 per cent votes this time. It is evident it ate into the INLD support base that dived by 22.54 per cent from the 2014 election. The Congress managed to increase it share by approximately 5.43 per cent. —Varinder Bhatia

Jammu & Kashmir: 6 Lok Sabha seats

While the BJP maintained its hold on the seats it gained in 2014 and even made improvements in its vote share, in terms of regional politics, the PDP’s loss has translated into gain for the National Conference.

Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh seats have remained with the BJP. From just above 32 per cent in 2014, BJP’s vote share is up to 46 per cent with the same seats. Factoring in the low polling percentage in the Valley, the PDP’s vote share declined remarkably from 20.53 per cent to 2.3 per cent. Senior party leaders attributed this to an undercurrent of resentment among the people for the party’s decision to ally with the BJP.

The NC, despite winning Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla, has seen a decline in its vote share. The Congress, despite increasing its vote share from 22.85 per cent in 2014 to 28.47 per cent, has failed to make inroads in the state.—Naveed Iqbal

Uttarakhand: 5 Lok Sabha seats

The BJP won all five seats with a vote share of 61.01 per cent. In the last election too, the party won all five seats with a vote share of 55.93 per cent. The Congress, the BJP’s main rival in the state, got 31.4 per cent votes this time as compared to the 34.4 per cent votes it got in the 2014 polls. —Kavita Upadhyay

Himachal Pradesh: 4 Lok Sabha seats

The BJP got the maximum vote share in Himachal Pradesh, winning all four seats in the state with a vote share on 69.11 per cent, 15.26 per cent more than it got in 2014. The Congress got 27.3 per cent votes, a dip of 13.77 per cent from last time. —Kavita Upadhyay

Bihar: 40 Lok Sabha seats

NDA constituents BJP, JD (U) and LJP got nearly 54 per cent votes in Bihar in this general election. In the last Lok Sabha polls, the NDA — then comprising LJP and RLSP — got over 38 per cent vote share. This time, all three NDA partners were able to transfer votes to one another.

In comparison, Grand Alliance constituents were not able to transfer votes. RJD, which got 20.10 per cent votes in 2014, got 15.36 per cent this time. Congress’s vote share too dipped.

While the RLSP vote share rose, the party could not win any seat. Vikasshil Insaan Party won only 1.6 per cent votes and HAM (S) got 3.1 per cent votes. —Santosh Singh

Assam: 14 Lok Sabha seats

In Assam, the Congress had campaigned strongly against the BJP’s stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, an issue which caused widespread protests in the state. But the issue did not affect the BJP electorally as is evident from the results.

However, the Congress’s vote share increased from 29.9 per cent in 2014 to 35.44 per cent, though the number of seats it won — three — remains the same. —Abhishek Saha

Punjab: 13 Lok Sabha seats

There has been an increase in vote share of every major party in Punjab as compared to 2014 general elections, with the exception of AAP which has seen a steep decline.

The vote share of Congress has gone upto 40.12 per cent from 26.4 per cent. The party won three seats in 2014 and this time it has won eight. The seat tally of Shiromani Akali Dal may have gone down from four to two but its vote share has gone up from 26.4 per cent to 27.45 per cent. Its alliance partner, BJP, has also seen an increase in vote share from 8.8 per cent in 2014 to 9.63 per cent. BJP had two seats in 2014 and it has retained that tally. AAP’s vote share has seen a steep decline from 26.4 per cent in 2014 to 7.38 per cent in 2019. —Man Aman Singh Chinna

Maharashtra: 48 Lok Sabha seats

In this general election, the BJP held on to its tally of 23 and marginally went up. The Sena too maintained its tally of 18 and also got 2.47 per cent more votes.This election saw the Congress tally go down to 1 from 2 in the last election. Its vote share too dipped by 2 per cent. The consistent dip in Congress vote share since the 2004 general elections has been attributed to erosion of its social support base and its failure to consolidate and retain Maratha, Adivasi and OBC votes. A growing anger over the foisting of dynastic leaders to helm the state unit has also played a role. —Zeeshan Shaikh

Rajasthan: 25 Lok Sabha seats

When the BJP swept Rajasthan Thursday, it broke the two-decade-long trend of the ruling party getting most number of seats in the state in parliamentary elections.The party also increased its vote share from 2014, a feat which was almost unimaginable a few months ago, when the BJP lost the assembly elections to the Congress. This time, the BJP received a vote share of 58.47 per cent, more than its voteshare in 2014. While the Congress improved its vote share, it did not win a single seat. —Deep Mukherjee