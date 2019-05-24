Lok Sabha election results: BJP set to take on TMC before Assembly polls

Firmly setting its foot in Bengal with significant gains in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP appears set to put up a serious challenge to Trinamool Congress before the Assembly polls in 2021.

During his campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already stated that over 40 MLAs of the Trinamool are in touch with him. BJP state unit leaders also believe that the investigating agencies will speed up the probe into the chit fund scams, in which the TMC leaders are accused.

As BJP is poised to snatch 18 seats in Bengal — a considerable increase in numbers since it got only two seats in 2014 — it is confident of doing well in the 126 Assembly segments. Added to this is the four seats it is poised to win out of eight Assembly segment bypolls in Bengal. West Bengal has a total of 294 Assembly seats, out of which 211 were won by the TMC in 2016.

In the last few years, TMC leaders such as Mukul Roy, who was once the party’s second-in-command, has joined BJP. Even before the Lok Sabha polls, TMC suspended MPs like Anupam Hazra and Saumitra Khan, who joined the saffron party. Former TMC MLA from Barrackpore Arjun Singh also joined the BJP recently. All three of them were given Lok Sabha tickets by the BJP.

During a series of campaigns, Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah had promised ‘punishment’ for those involved in chit fund scams, apart from a call that the end of CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s rule will start from May 23. “Amit Shahji had promised during the campaign that after coming to power, people accused in chit fund scams, including TMC leaders, would be behind bars. So, expect the investigation agencies like CBI and ED to speed up the probe,” said a BJP leader.

Sayantan Basu, BJP state secretary, said: “Our future course of action will be decided by the party’s central unit. But it is true that many are in touch with us. For years our workers have worked hard in Bengal. We will further develop our organisation.” According to sources, BJP’s both state unit and central leadership are in touch with TMC MPs and MLAs, and after the new government swears in, initiative to break the ranks of TMC will start. Roy, now a BJP national executive member, will play an instrumental role.

“BJP has got around 40 per cent vote share and leading in 18 seats so far. This is despite terror and rigging by TMC. The Trinamool Congress government has no right to stay in power,” said Roy. When asked about whether there is any chance of preponing the Assembly polls, Roy said: “The people of Bengal will decide.”

According to party insiders, a change of state leadership is also expected after the Lok Sabha polls end and a new government swears in at the Centre under Modi. “Mamata Banerjee’s rule will end by 2021, or even before. People of Bengal had enough of the terror. Who knows whether the people of Bengal has to wait for two years for the Assembly polls or not,” said a senior BJP leader from Delhi.

Interestingly, when the TMC won 19 seats against the Left in 2009 Lok Sabha elections, it also paved the way for the party’s victory in the Assembly polls in 2011. BJP leadership are optimistic that the trend will be repeated.