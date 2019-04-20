Toggle Menu
Hindutva of RSS breaks people, won’t let my religion be politically hijacked: Digvijaya Singh

The senior Congress leader talking about Santan dharma added that he will never hand over his religion to Hindutva.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is contesting from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Attacking the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh and the BJP, Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh Saturday said that the Hindutva of the RSS does not bring people together but breaks them.

Taking to Twitter, the former MP CM, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal, said, “The Hindutva of the Sangh does not bring people together but breaks them, I will never let my religion be politically hijacked.”

Expressing that he did not advertise his religious beliefs, Singh said that his Hindu religion is a matter of faith and, therefore, “I did not advertise my Narmada parikrama or the traditions of Raghogarh temple. Since when the people of BJP came between me and my religion and became certificate distributing agents?”

The senior Congress leader, while talking about Sanatan Dharma, added that he will never hand over his religion to Hindutva. “I believe in Hinduism which has been showing the path to people for thousands of years. I will never hand over my religion to Hindutva which is Sangh’s conspiracy to win political power. I have pride over my Sanatan religion which says the world is one family,” Digvijaya added.

The statements came hours after the Election Commission of India served a showcause notice to his opponent BJP candidate Pragya Thakur for her comments on late Hemant Karkare.

The BJP has often targeted Digvijaya Singh for ‘tarnishing the Hindu community’ by using the term Hindu or saffron terror.

Justifying the announcement of Pragya Thakur from Bhopal, BJP leader Ram Madhav had said that she was the “right challenger” for Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who he accused of ‘propagating the dubious and mischievous idea of Hindu terror’. “She is probably right challenger for a person like Digvijaya Singh who is largely responsible for propagating the dubious and mischievous idea of Hindu terror in this country. He needed a proper challenger,” Madhav had said.

