Lok Sabha election LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to file nomination from Gandhinagar today

With just 11 days left for the Lok Sabha elections to kick off, leaders from major political parties are busy taking trips across the country in an effort to reach out to as many voters as possible. BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Naranpura in Ahmedabad followed by hold a roadshow, today. Later in the afternoon, Shah will file his nomination papers at collector office in Gandhinagar. Click here for more election news

Shah had on Friday kicked off his Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal, saying the party would win 23 seats in the state. Addressing the public in Alipurduar district, which will go to polls on April 11, Shah accused the Trinamool Congress of destroying democracy in the state and creating a reign of terror. He said the TMC allowed “infiltrators” to stay in West Bengal, and asserted that the BJP would bring the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state to drive them out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will be on his campaign trail in northeast India. He will address three rallies —one at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Assam’s Moran and Gohpur.