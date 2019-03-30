Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha election LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to file nomination from Gandhinagar todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/lok-sabha-election-amit-shah-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-live-updates-5649640/

Lok Sabha election LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to file nomination from Gandhinagar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will be on his campaign trail in the northeast of India. He will address three rallies —one at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Assam's Moran and Gohpur.

lok sabha election, lok sabha election live, lok sabha election live updates, amit shah, nomination, pm modi, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, election rally, roadshow, election campaign, indian express
BJP chief Amit Shah had on Friday kicked off his Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal, saying the party would win 23 seats in the state. (Express File Photo)

With just 11 days left for the Lok Sabha elections to kick off, leaders from major political parties are busy taking trips across the country in an effort to reach out to as many voters as possible. BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Naranpura in Ahmedabad followed by hold a roadshow, today. Later in the afternoon, Shah will file his nomination papers at collector office in Gandhinagar.  Click here for more election news

Shah had on Friday kicked off his Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal, saying the party would win 23 seats in the state. Addressing the public in Alipurduar district, which will go to polls on April 11, Shah accused the Trinamool Congress of destroying democracy in the state and creating a reign of terror. He said the TMC allowed “infiltrators” to stay in West Bengal, and asserted that the BJP would bring the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state to drive them out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will be on his campaign trail in northeast India. He will address three rallies —one at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Assam’s Moran and Gohpur.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in the northeast of India —one at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Assam's Moran and Gohpur. Follow LIVE Updates here.

PM Modi Friday launched his election campaign in eastern India with a rally in Jeypore, in Odisha’s Koraput district. Referring to the successful anti-satellite (ASAT) missile test under ‘Mission Shakti’, he said his government has equipped India to be a “chowkidar even in space”.

Friday also marked the last day of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's UP trip. Holding a roadshow in Ayodhya, Gandhi appealed to the public to reject a government that denies them their rights. She went on to slam PM Modi saying, he could visit many a foreign country, but not a single village in his own constituency in the last five years of his tenure.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Plea seeks stay on release of Modi biopic; Bombay High Court issues notice to EC
2 Kartarpur Corridor: Khalistani in Pak panel not an issue, let talks take place, says Punjab minister
3 Akal Takht pardon to Gurmeet Ram Rahim: In a first, SAD MLA says ‘party feels it was a wrong decision’