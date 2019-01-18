Lok sabha election, a battle for India’s soul and its future: Shashi Tharoor

A day before TMC’s brigade rally in Kolkata, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wished for its success and said the opposition parties must come together to save the country from present danger. Speaking on the sidelines of an event at NSHM Knowledge Campus, Tharoor described the 2019 general election as “a battle for India’s soul and its future.”

“The next election is not just an election in the ordinary course, it is a battle for India’s soul and for its future and there the Opposition parties all stand together. I definitely hope for its success,” said the Congress MP.

Asserting that the Congress stands by the opposition parties in its fight against the BJP-led NDA government, Tharoor said, “Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been really clear that the Congress stands very much with the other Opposition parties.

There is clearly a perception in the country that this country which we have seen in this country since 2014 has taken us in an alarming and dangerous direction undermining our democracy, undermining other institutions, threatening our freedoms and at the same time failing to deliver on economic growth and development.”

“For all of these reasons the Opposition must come together.

Now it may vary from state to state and place to place but the support the Congress party is expressing with the presence of its leaders here is precisely because of the conviction at all levels of the party that the Opposition must resist the very dangerous tendencies that we have seen in last five years,” the Congress MP added.