Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting begins, PM Modi urges first-time voters to vote in large numbers

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1 Voting Today Live News Updates: The first phase of Lok Sabha elections sets in motion a highly-anticipated political contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Opposition led by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: After intense campaigning by political parties, which witnessed no-holds-barred attacks against leaders, voting began in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday in the first of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise. Voting for Assembly polls will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and some seats in Odisha simultaneously. Read in Bangla 

The eight constituencies in western UP that go to polls will be closely watched as there is a lot riding on the outcome. Three Central ministers, General V K Singh, Mahesh Sharma and Satyapal Singh, and one former minister, Sanjeev Balyan, are fighting to retain their seats. The April 11 poll will be the first major test of whether the Gathbandhan of Mayawati’s BSP, Akhilesh Yadav’s SP, and Ajit’s RLD actually work on the ground.

Also, a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies out of 25 in the eight northeastern states will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Live Blog

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections sets in motion a contest between PM Narendra Modi and the Opposition led by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Follow LIVE Updates here

PM Modi urges young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet urged young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges people to vote.

Voting in seven parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra begin today. After voting in the Lok Sabha elections, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged people to vote.

Voting begins

Voting begins in 91  parliamentary constituencies. States including Andhra  Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand will go to polls in this phase. Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also vote in the first phase.

Simultaneous voting will also take place for single phase Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and for 28 of 147 seats in Odisha.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: The first phase of Lok Sabha elections sets in motion a highly-anticipated political contest seen to be a showdown between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Opposition led by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, the BJP, bagged majority on its own by winning 282 of the 543 seats in Lok Sabha. The NDA won 336 seats. The majority mark is 272 seats. The opposition Congress won 44 seats. PM Modi is the second non-Congress Prime Minister to finish a term in office.

