Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting begins, PM Modi urges first-time voters to vote in large numbers

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: After intense campaigning by political parties, which witnessed no-holds-barred attacks against leaders, voting began in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday in the first of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise. Voting for Assembly polls will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and some seats in Odisha simultaneously. Read in Bangla

The eight constituencies in western UP that go to polls will be closely watched as there is a lot riding on the outcome. Three Central ministers, General V K Singh, Mahesh Sharma and Satyapal Singh, and one former minister, Sanjeev Balyan, are fighting to retain their seats. The April 11 poll will be the first major test of whether the Gathbandhan of Mayawati’s BSP, Akhilesh Yadav’s SP, and Ajit’s RLD actually work on the ground.

Also, a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies out of 25 in the eight northeastern states will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.