CJP says Lok Sabha disallowed 3 sets of questions on youth protests

Three sets of questions linked to the Cockroach Janta Party-led youth protests were disallowed in the Lok Sabha during the recent Monsoon Session, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said on Sunday.

Das said DMK Lok Sabha MP Matheswaran V S had submitted three sets of questions to the Union Home and Education Ministries, seeking information on issues including refunds of NEET-UG 2026 application fees, public distrust in the government, drinking water and sanitation facilities for CJP protesters in Delhi, the government’s engagement with protesting students, student welfare, paper leaks and education reforms.

#StoryAlert🚨 ALARMING During the recently concluded Lok Sabha session, three sets of questions concerning the Cockroach Janta Party-led youth protests were DISALLOWED on the Union government’s behest. Lok Sabha MP Matheswaran V.S. had sought answers from the Union Home… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 16, 2026

The questions also sought information on the treatment of citizens exercising their fundamental right to peaceful protest. According to Das, the questions were rejected under Rule 41(2) of the Lok Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, citing clauses (i), (iv), (v), (xviii) and (xxii).

Matheswaran confirmed that the questions had been disallowed and said he received the information through the Lok Sabha members’ portal.

Das termed the denial of information “Very bizarre justifications for perfectly legitimate questions”.

Under Rule 41(2), questions must meet specified admissibility conditions. The cited provisions cover requirements including clarity and precision, restrictions on arguments or imputations, questions seeking opinions or answers to hypothetical legal propositions, matters under judicial consideration and issues being considered by parliamentary committees.

‘Where exactly is the Government supposed to be held accountable?’

Das questioned whether Parliament could effectively hold the government accountable over its handling of the protests if such questions were not admitted.

“If these questions cannot be asked in Parliament, where exactly is the Government supposed to be held accountable? Through protests? Why did Home Minister Amit Shah not come before Parliament during those crucial weeks and answer questions concerning the police action against protesters?” he said.

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He argued that the right of MPs to question the executive was central to parliamentary democracy.

“The right of an MP to question the Executive is not some procedural nuisance but is actually the heart of parliamentary democracy. Question Hour exists precisely because ministers who exercise enormous public power must answer to the elected representatives of the people. Otherwise, of course, people will be forced to come out on the roads,” Das said.

“You can’t gag the Parliament and make it a rubber-stamp for your half-baked policies. You cannot ignore the youth. This is not our idea of India!” he added.

Behind Jantar Mantar protests

The CJP-led agitation began in June over the NEET-UG examination, alleged paper leaks, examination reforms and student welfare. The protest intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the demonstration at Jantar Mantar and began an indefinite hunger strike.

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The protesters later organised a ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20, during which police action, including allegations of pellet-gun use, became a major issue. The CJP subsequently called off its agitation after the government accepted its demands, including the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The group had also sought accountability for the use of force against protesters and an explanation from Shah, whose ministry oversees the Delhi Police. Opposition parties later raised the matter in Parliament, asking Shah to explain who authorised the alleged use of pellet guns and other force. The issue contributed to repeated disruptions in both Houses.

The Lok Sabha website states that the admissibility of questions is governed by Rules 41 to 44, along with the Speaker’s directions, parliamentary precedents and established practices.

(With inputs from PTI)