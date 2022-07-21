Lok Sabha defers discussion on Indian Antarctic Bill as Opposition stays away

The Lok Sabha deferred a discussion on the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, after the government urged the Chair to take up the Bill on another day as the Opposition members were not present in the House Thursday.

The Bill was listed for consideration and passing but when the House was about to take up it at 2:15 pm, the government asked the Chair to defer the discussion since a large number of members were not present in the House.

As soon the house re-assembled at 2:15 pm after the lunch break, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) member Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, called the name of Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, whose ministry has piloted the Bill.

Singh said: “Today, members are absent in a large number. The Opposition is also not present. I would like to suggest/request only; the final decision will be yours. This is an important Bill related to Antarctica. This is the first time that this issue has come up for discussion. There are many important aspects. Therefore, can we take up this Bill another day?”

Also read | Monsoon session: Here is the list of Bills to be introduced in Parliament

“The Bill has already been introduced. It is at the stage of consideration,” Singh added.

Mahtab said that the Bill is important and if it gets discussed well that would be fine. There is a need to take sense of the House, Mahtab added.

“As the minister just said that the Opposition’s presence in the House is almost nil. Therefore, I need suggestions because the government’ intention is that without the Opposition the Bill should not be passed,” Mahtab said, asking members to express their views.

BJP member PP Chaudhary said that the Bill introduced by the government is very important.

“We want that all members, including the Opposition, to be present during discussion on this Bill so that a meaningful debate can take place,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said that the members of the Congress and other Opposition parties are not present in the House to discuss the Bill. “They should have been present in the House. This is our main duty to be present in the House and discuss such an important Bill. But it is a matter of regret that they are not present here. If they were in the House, then the Bill would have been discussed.”

Nishikant Dubey, BJP member from Godda (Jharkhand), said that the Parliament is for debate. “The government’s intention is clear. The government wants to discuss all items and wants to take the Opposition into confidence. Therefore, I would like to urge you to accept the government’s suggestion and list the Bill for discussion for the next day because this Bill is very important for the country’s interest,” Dubey said.

“So, the sense of the House, I understand, is to defer this Bill to a different date,” Mahtab said, before adjourning the House for the day.

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, was introduced by the government in Lok Sabha on April 1. At that time, the Opposition had opposed the introduction of the Bill.

The Bill seeks to provide for national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystems. It also seeks to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

On Thu, 21 Jul 2022 at 16:11, Harikishan Sharma <hari.scribe@gmail.com> wrote:

Harikishan Sharma

New Delhi, July 21

The Lok Sabha on Thursday deferred a discussion on the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, after the government urged the Chair to take up the Bill on another day as the Opposition members were not present in the House.

The Bill was listed for consideration and passing but when the House was about to take up it at 2:15 pm, the government asked the Chair to defer the discussion since a large number of members were not present in the House.

As soon the house re-assembled at 2:15 pm after the lunch break, BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair called the name of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, whose ministry has piloted the Bill.

Singh said, “Today, members are absent in a large number. The Opposition is also not present. I would like to suggest/request only; the final decision will be yours. This is an important Bill related to Antarctica. This is the first time that this issue has come up for discussion. There are many important aspects. Therefore, can we take up this Bill another day?”

“The Bill has already been introduced. It is at the stage of consideration,” Singh added.

Mahtab said that the Bill is important and if it gets discussed well that would be fine. There is a need to take sense of the House, Mahtab added.

“As the minister just said that the Opposition’s presence in the House is almost nil. Therefore, I need suggestions because the government’ intention is that without the Opposition the Bill should not be passed,” Mahtab said, asking members to express their views.

BJP member PP Chaudhary said that the Bill introduced by the government is very important.

“We want that all members including the Opposition should present during discussion on this Bill so that a meaningful debate can take place,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said that the members of Congress and the Opposition are not present in the House to discuss the Bill.

“They should have been present in the House. This is our main duty to be present in the House and discuss such an important Bill. But it is a matter of regret that they are not present here. If they were in the House, then the Bill would have been discussed.”

Nishikant Dubey, BJP member from Godda (Jharkhand) said that the Parliament is for debate.

“The government’s intention is clear. The government wants to discuss all items and wants to take the Opposition into confidence. Therefore, I would like to urge you to accept the government’s suggestion and list the Bill for discussion for the next day because this Bill is very important for the country’s interest, Dubey said.

After listening to the members’ views, Mahtab said, “So, sense of the House, I understand is to defer this Bill to a different date,” Mahtab said before adjourning the House for the day.

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 was introduced by the government in Lok Sabha on April 1, this year. At that time, the Opposition had opposed the introduction of the Bill.

The Bill seeks to provide for the national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.