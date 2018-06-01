Lok Sabha bypolls: EC teams to visit UP, Maharashtra to look into VVPAT malfunction

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Each team will have an expert from the EVM manufacturer and a secretary-level officer from the Commission. 

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2018 4:40:03 am
Each team will have an expert from the EVM manufacturer and a secretary-level officer from the Commission.  (File photo)
The EC will dispatch two teams to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to prepare a report on why VVPATs used in the Kairana and Gondiya bypoll had malfunctioned this week. The teams will be asked to submit a report within a week, said sources. The three-member team for Kairana will be headed by UP CEO and the one being sent to Gondiya will be headed by Maharashtra CEO. Each team will have an expert from the EVM manufacturer and a secretary-level officer from the Commission.

