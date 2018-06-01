Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll result: They fought polls together, celebrate together

This was the first time in almost nine years that the RLD was hosting celebrations at its office in Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav/Representational) This was the first time in almost nine years that the RLD was hosting celebrations at its office in Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav/Representational)

IN MARCH, when the SP, with the support of the BSP, defeated the BJP in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls, workers of both parties celebrated separately. But on Thursday, when Tabassum Begum, the RLD candidate supported by the other opposition parties, defeated the BJP’s Mriganka Singh in the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll, workers of RLD, SP and BSP came together to celebrate at the RLD’s district headquarters in Shamli.

This was the first time in almost nine years that the RLD was hosting celebrations at its office in Uttar Pradesh. The party could not win a single seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and its lone MLA elected in 2017 joined the BJP recently. While party workers started gathering early morning, their enthusiasm started rising as the margin of votes increased.

SP leaders first assembled at their party office and distributed sweets, before rushing to the RLD office to join the celebrations there. BSP workers too made their way there.

Tabassum Begum came out of her residence around 11 am, when her victory became certain. Later, as she went to the counting centre in Shamli to collect her certificate of victory, she was greeted by RLD, SP and BSP workers, who escorted her to the RLD district office. SP district president Ashok Chaudhary and Congress district chief Om Prakash Sharma met her to congratulate her.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App