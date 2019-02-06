Lok Sabha: BJP MPs seek Mamata, Kejriwal govts’ dismissal

With the political slugfest between the BJP and opposition parties intensifying, several MPs of the ruling party on Tuesday sought dismissal of the state governments of West Bengal and Delhi.

Targeting the TMC, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey alleged that the West Bengal government under the TMC is protecting illegal migrants from Bangladesh, which has changed the demography in several places, including some districts of Jharkhand, from where he is an MP.

“Just like how they have taken the Central government head on, they have been protecting illegal migrants for vote bank. There should be an NRC (National Register of Citizens) for all states,” Dubey said.

Amid uproar by Trinamool MPs, he said, “The Mamata Banerjee government should be suspended.”

Fourteen BJP MPs associated with him on the issue.

BJP member from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh said the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi should also be dismissed, as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is calling up “lakhs of people” and telling them that their names had been “cut away” from voters’ list, and that “Kejriwal added them back.”

Singh alleged that the Delhi Education Department had collected telephone numbers of parents and are “misusing” the numbers for political purpose.

“Kejriwal says around 30 lakh names were missing on voters’ list, but if we go to the Election Commission’s website we don’t find anything like that. This is misleading the voters. There has to be an FIR, and such a government should be dismissed,” Verma said.

Among other issues raised during Zero Hour on Tuesday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) member B Mahtab wanted to know whether reciting something in Sanskrit is not secular, as “certain entities” disagree with the decision for compulsory recitation of common prayers in Sanskrit by students in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Mahtab pointed out that a petition has been filed in Supreme Court regarding the revised education code for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Sangathan on compulsory recitation of common prayers in Sanskrit by students. “This should have been avoided at the Supreme Court’s level in the beginning. Some parents, children and organisations from certain communities do not agree with this common prayer,” he said.

Raising the Sabarimala temple issue, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor maintained that “irresponsible parties have been trying to hijack protests by genuine believers in a bid to reap political dividends.”

On the violence unleashed by “irresponsible parties” in Kerala after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstruating age into Sabarimala temple, Tharoor said, “This problem can only be solved either through a judicial process in the form of a review of the Supreme Court’s judgment or through a legislative action by Parliament. It is hypocrisy to create violence and protest when you have the majority to pass a law.”

He urged the Central government to come up with legislative action to ensure and protect the freedom of religious places and worship in principle with constitutional values.