Lok Sabha passes Bill to include Himachal Pradesh’s Hattee community in ST list

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Act, 2022, aimed at inclusion of the Hattee community of Trans Giri area in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district in the Scheduled Tribes list, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said once the Bill is passed, people of the Hattee community will enjoy ST status. The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 9, 2022, was soon passed by a voice vote.

Also Read | Centre accords ST status to Himachal’s Hattee community

The government’s move to introduce the Bill came after the Himachal Pradesh government requested the Centre to include the Hattee community in the ST list, excluding those communities which are already notified as Scheduled Castes for Himachal Pradesh.

Based on the state’s recommendation, the Centre introduced the Bill and proposed to modify the ST list with respect to Himachal Pradesh by amending the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, and including the Hattee community.

Munda said people of the community lived in a remote, inaccessible and hilly terrain near the Uttarakhand border. While the community was listed as ST in Uttarakhand, those living in Himachal Pradesh were excluded, so the government introduced this Bill, he added.

The previous Himachal Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, had demanded to include the Hattee community in the ST list. The state government pushed the issue just ahead of the recent Assembly election. The BJP had promised ST status to the community in its manifesto for the first time in 2009.

The community is spread across 154 panchayats and four Assembly constituencies — Shillai, Paonta Sahib, Pachhad, Shri Renukaji – and had a population of 2.5 lakh as per the 2011 Census, which has now increased to about 3 lakh. In the recent Assembly elections, Shillai and Sri Renukaji were won by the Congress, while the BJP won Paonta Sahib and Pachhad seats.