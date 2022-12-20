scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Lok Sabha passes Bill to include Betta-Kuruba community in ST category

Once the Bill is approved by Parliament, the Betta-Kuruba community will be entitled to all benefits which are provided to the members of the Scheduled Tribes, especially reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the Bill seeks to provide justice to the Betta-Kuruba community. (PTI/File)

Lok Sabha Friday passed a Bill to include the ‘Betta-Kuruba’ community along with ‘Kadu Kuruba’ in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the Bill seeks to provide justice to the Betta-Kuruba community which has only 5,000 members in Karnataka.

In his reply to the debate on the Bill, Munda said that the Congress party has not done anything for the welfare of the tribal community.

Once the Bill is approved by Parliament and the rules are framed, the members of the Betta-Kuruba community will be entitled to all benefits which are provided to the members of the Scheduled Tribes, especially reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

Participating in the discussion, several members of the Opposition parties said that merely including the communities in the ST list will not help and the government should consider taking welfare measures for them as well.

Congress member K Suresh said that the government has brought this Bill for vote bank politics. “Tribal communities are facing serious issues pertaining to education, health and employment,” he said.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 10:39:58 am
Next Story

BMC to conduct survey of stray dog population in Mumbai

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close