Lok Sabha clears Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill with voice vote amid Opposition din

The Bill repeals and replaces the Bankers’ Books Evidence Act, 1891, providing for certified copies of bank records to be used as evidence in legal proceedings without requiring production of the original records. (PTI)

The Lok Sabha was adjourned as it convened at 2 pm for the second half on Wednesday, soon after the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026, was passed by voice vote without debate amid Opposition din.

Earlier, when the Lok Sabha convened at 11 am, the House was adjourned within minutes, as Opposition members started raising slogans and disrupted the Question Hour.

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to function. A visibly upset Birla said raising slogans inside and outside the House was not good for democracy. He then adjourned the House until 2 pm.

At 2 pm, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, requested Opposition members to return to their seats so that the Zero Hour could start. He underlined that the Zero Hour and Question Hour were important for Parliamentary functioning. However, the ruckus in the House continued.