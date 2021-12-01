After debate, Lok Sabha passes Bill to regulate assisted reproductive technology

In the first such instance in the rancorous Winter session of Parliament so far, the Lok Sabha passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, after detailed discussions from both sides of the political aisle Wednesday.

The Bill, which seeks to regulate and supervise Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) clinics and assisted reproductive technology banks, prevent misuse, and promote safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services, was passed by a voice vote.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who introduced the Bill, also moved several amendments based on recommendations made by a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

“Many such ART clinics have been running in the country without regulation. A need was felt for regulation of such clinics as there are implications on health of those who undertake the procedure,” Mandaviya said. “This Bill is meant for those who aspire to parenthood. It is for women to attain motherhood if they so desire.”

He said the Bill has been brought after due consultations and is mainly to protect the affected women and children from exploitation.

“If there is no regulation, the unethical practices will increase,” he said. He also said during his reply to the debate that single women from the LGBTQ community could also be eligible to go for assisted reproductive technology.

He said the national board and the state board shall be the same as proposed in the Surrogacy Bill, which is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

“Suggestions of the Standing Committee have been incorporated through official amendments. Other suggestions will be included during the framing of the rules. All suggestions from the honourable members of the House are welcome,” he said.

Opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, opposed the legislation. RSP MP from Kollam, NK Premachandran, contended the Bill cannot be taken up for consideration since it draws its powers from the Surrogacy Bill which is yet to be passed in the Rajya Sabha.

“No Surrogacy Act is there. We are going to pass a Bill, depending on an Act which is not in existence. We are referring to an Act which is not in existence. It is identical to the Surrogacy Bill, which is pending before the Rajya Sabha. It is improper, it is unfair, and it is not the propriety of the House actually. How can it be passed?,” he said.



Later on, Speaker Om Birla ruled that there is no hurdle in considering and passing the Bill in Lok Sabha now, as this House has already passed the Surrogacy Bill and that the ART Bill would come into effect only after the Surrogacy Bill is passed eventually.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, ART has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years. India has the highest growth in the ART centres and the number of ART cycles performed every year.

It states that assisted reproductive technology, including in-vitro-fertilisation, has given hope to a multitude of persons suffering from infertility, but it has also introduced a plethora of legal, ethical and social issues.

India has over the years become one of the major centres of this global fertility industry, with reproductive medical tourism becoming a significant activity. Clinics in India offer nearly all the ART services–gamete donation, intrauterine insemination, in-vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, pre-implantation genetic diagnostics and gestational surrogacy, it says.

However, there is no standardisation of protocols and reporting is still very inadequate. There is no law to regulate ART and so it is regulated through guidelines, it adds.

The statement of objectives states that the oocyte donor needs to be supported by an insurance cover. Multiple embryo implantation needs to be regulated and children born through ART need to be protected.

“The cryopreservation of sperm, oocytes and embryo by the ART Banks need to be regulated and the proposed legislation intends to make Pre-Genetic Implantation Testing mandatory for the benefit of the child born through assisted reproductive technology,” it states.

“There is a need to regulate ART clinics and banks by establishing the National Board, the State Boards, the National Registry and the State Registration Authorities for the regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, for prevention of misuse and for safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services,” it adds.

The Bill brings in definitions such as “assisted reproductive technology”, “assisted reproductive technology clinic” and “commissioning couple”.

It says the assisted reproductive technology services shall be available to a woman above the legal age of marriage and below the age of 50 and a man above the legal age of marriage and below the age of 55.

It provides that an oocyte donor shall be a married woman having at least one live child of her own with a minimum age of three years. The woman can donate oocytes only once in her life and not more than seven oocytes shall be retrieved from the oocyte donor.