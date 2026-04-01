Lok Sabha clears Bill to make Amaravati sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress stages walkout

Days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had said that legal certainty on the capital issue can be achieved only through suitable amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed by a voice vote the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to recognise Amaravati as the new capital of the state.

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Union MoS, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill, after the government listed it in the agenda items, through a supplementary list of Business. Earlier, it was not listed in the Lok Sabha’s revised list of Business.

The Bill seeks to amend the Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 to include the name of Amaravati as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh with effect from June 2, 2024. The Centre brought this Bill to give effect to a resolution passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on March 28, which urged the Centre to incorporate Amaravati as the new capital in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation law.