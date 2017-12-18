Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproarious scenes in the House

Parliament house in New Delhi on July 24th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Parliament house in New Delhi on July 24th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed noisy scenes amid sloganeering from both sides of the House, leading to adjournment of the proceedings for a day.

As BJP members raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the polling trends, the opposition raked up the remarks made by him against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan completed obituary references, BJP members raised slogans like “Narendra Modi zindabad” and “BJP zindabad” (hail Modi, hail BJP).

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya was heard taking a dig at the Congress over poll result trends coming in from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The opposition raised the issue of remarks made by Modi against Singh in Gujarat. Some other opposition members raised the issue of floods in Odisha.

As the din continued, Mahajan adjourned the House till noon, about ten minutes after the House had met for the day.

As soon as the House met, the Speaker referred to the death of people in a boat accident in Andhra Pradesh, Okchi cyclone, earthquakes in Mexico and Iran-Iraq border and terror attacks in various parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Afghanistan and Egypt.

The sloganeering started soon after the House stood in silence in the memory of the departed souls.

