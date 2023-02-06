scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition’s demands for debate on allegations against Adani group

MPs of the Congress, DMK, NCP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Left were in the well of the House while TMC members, who had joined the Opposition protest before the House began, were standing near their seats.

Opposition parties' MPs stage a protest over Adani row at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, in New Delhi, Monday (PTI)
With the Opposition disrupting the proceedings demanding a debate and a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani group, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed to the MPs to return to their seats as he was “ready to allow any discussion”, but the MPs persisted that the House should take up the adjournment motion notices given by them and discuss the issue immediately. “Break the silence” and “Stop the proceedings to discuss” were the slogans raised by MPs who were standing around the Speaker’s chair.

“You come to my chamber and we will fix time to discuss any issue you want,” Birla said.

Earlier, the Opposition held a protest demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue holding a banner that said: “We demand a JPC or SC-monitored probe on Adani scandal”. MPs of the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Left, DMK and BRS from both Houses attended the protest.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 12:12 IST
