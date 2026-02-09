Lok Sabha adjourned as Opposition insists Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to speak first

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the Indian Under-19 men's cricket team for winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Lok Sabha PictureOpposition members tried to raise several issues in Lok Sabha (Sansad TV/ANI).
Lok Sabha continued to see disruption during the Budget Session of Parliament Monday with the House adjourned twice: first till noon and later till 2 pm.

When the House took up Question Hour, the Opposition members tried to raise several issues. Speaker Om Birla asked them to raise their issues during Zero Hour or during the general discussion on the Union Budget. When the Opposition members did not relent, Birla adjourned the House till noon.

When the House reassembled at noon, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, asked Shashi Tharoor to speak on the Budget. However, Congress members demanded that the Chair allow Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak first.

Tenneti said that the Congress has named Shashi Tharoor as the speaker to speak on the Budget. He also asked if the Leader of the Opposition would speak on the Budget. Later, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, soon after the House assembled at 11 am, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led the House in congratulating the Indian Under-19 men’s cricket team on winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. Birla praised the players’ skill, determination, discipline, and teamwork, saying their achievement will inspire young people across India and wished them success in the future.

“The Indian Under-19 cricket team has achieved a historic feat for the country by defeating England in the final match held in Harare, Zimbabwe, on February 6, 2026, and winning the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. Throughout the tournament, the young Indian cricketers displayed exceptional skill, determination, discipline, and teamwork,” Birla said.

“Their achievement has inspired young people across the country to strive for excellence. This House congratulates the Indian Under-19 cricket team on winning the World Cup and extends its best wishes for their bright future, hoping that this achievement will further inspire young players in our country in the times to come,” he added.

