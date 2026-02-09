Lok Sabha adjourned as Opposition insists Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to speak first

Lok Sabha continued to see disruption during the Budget Session of Parliament Monday with the House adjourned twice: first till noon and later till 2 pm.

When the House took up Question Hour, the Opposition members tried to raise several issues. Speaker Om Birla asked them to raise their issues during Zero Hour or during the general discussion on the Union Budget. When the Opposition members did not relent, Birla adjourned the House till noon.

When the House reassembled at noon, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, asked Shashi Tharoor to speak on the Budget. However, Congress members demanded that the Chair allow Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak first.