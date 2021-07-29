Lok Sabha adjourned twice since Thursday morning as Opposition parties unite to protest against Pegasus

The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice since Thursday morning as Opposition parties staged protests inside the House over the Pegasus snooping issue.

The united protests by all opposition parties come at a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi, intensifying her campaign to bring together all fronts to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sloganeering and showing of placards done in a coordinated manner by the Congress, TMC, DMK and other opposition parties, for the first time since the Monsoon session began on July 19, disrupted the proceedings. The Speaker, however, took up the question hour and the ministers replied amidst the din.

After the question hour, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, in a veiled attack at Mohua Moitra, accused a woman TMC MP of calling him “Bihar ka Goonda” during a standing committee meeting on Wednesday. Dubey, however, had stopped short of taking Moitra’s name.

During an emotional pitch, Dubey said that he has been an MP for the last 13 years, while adding that Bihar is the place where Ram and Sita, and Gautam Buddha were educated. Dubey couldn’t complete his submission as the House plunged into protests, forcing Rajendra Agrawal to adjourn the proceedings at 12.10 pm till 12.30 pm.