Lok Sabha adjourned as Opposition MPs raise slogans, tear business papers

Placards placed in front of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chair by the agitating MPs on Wednesday. (Photo: LSTV/PTI)

The Lok Sabha saw unruly scenes Wednesday as loud protests by Opposition MPs forced an adjournment.

Even as Speaker Om Birla conducted the question hour amid the din, MPs from Congress-led UPA and TMC kept shouting slogans and raising placards standing in the well of the House, forcing an abrupt adjournment at 12:05 pm till 12:30 pm.

The Congress and Left MPs tore business papers and threw them on the officers’ table and chair. They intensified their protests at 12 noon, when Speaker Birla left and Rajendra Agrawal took the chair.

Congress&TMC MPs tried not to let Parliament function today. They can register their protest but that too has a limit. They threw papers on Speaker, ministers & even at media gallery & showed placards. Why is Opposition running away from discussions?: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/02XkNLD7NP — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey stood up raising a notice on privilege motion against Congress MP and IT panel chairman Shashi Tharoor. Dubey, who has written multiple letters to the Speaker seeking Tharoor’s removal from the chairmanship of the committee, said the Congress leader was planning to take up the Pegasus issue in the panel, while MPs in the House “did not want to discuss but indulged in distractions” on the issue. Agrawal said the notice has been received and the speaker will look into it.

At Gate no4 @nishikant_dubey is explaining to media about his privilege notice against @ShashiTharoor who is the IT panel chairman. And Tharoor is waiting for his car right behind him. #ParlimentScenes pic.twitter.com/n5ftM8FR5O — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) July 28, 2021

Then the Opposition MPs started shouting again. The torn papers thrown by them fell on the treasury benches. A placard flung in the air by an MP landed on the press gallery. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi protested and Agrawal adjourned the proceedings.

When the House met at 12:30 pm, the opposition MPs continued the protest, and the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

Asked if there would be any action against the MPs for their unruly behaviour, Minister of State for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said: “There will be some action, for sure.”