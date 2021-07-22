scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Lok Sabha adjourned as Opposition MPs protest over farm laws, Pegasus

Speaker Om Birla started the Question Hour but the chanting of slogans disrupted the proceedings and the House was adjoined at 11.15 pm.

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2021 12:00:38 pm
Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MPs, protest in front of the Gandhi Statue outside the Parliament on Thursday. (ANI)

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for 45 minutes on Thursday morning after Opposition MPs started protesting against the newly implemented farm laws and the alleged snooping of politicians, activists and journalists among others using the Pegasus spyware.

While the Congress and BSP MPs were in the Well of the House showing placards demanding repeal of farm laws, TMC MPs, led by Abhishek Banerjee, stooped to the centre of the House seeking an explanation on the “jasoosi” (spying) over its leaders.

Follow Live Updates |Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs protest outside Parliament over farm laws

Speaker Om Birla tried to run the House, asking MPs to return to their seats so that they could debate every issue. Birla started the Question Hour but the chanting of slogans disrupted the proceedings and the House was adjoined at 11.15 pm.

Birla warned the Opposition MPs that they were violating the decorum of the house. “You are elected to raise issues of people, not shout slogans. Sloganeering should be done outside the House. We should hold discussions and debate here,” he added.

The MPs did not budge and the proceedings were adjourned till 12 pm.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MPs were holding placards demanding various development schemes for Andhra.

