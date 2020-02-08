Lok Rakshak Dal: Govt working on legal solution to recruitment row, says Vijay Rupani

In his statement, Rupani accused opposition Congress of trying to take political advantage of the women’s agitation. In his statement, Rupani accused opposition Congress of trying to take political advantage of the women’s agitation.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Friday, issued his first statement with regard to the implementation of the 33% women’s reservation in the recruitment of Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD), stating that the state government is working on a legal solution to the issue.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes nearly 60 days after around 30 women job aspirants for the LRD recruitment from Other Backward Classes/ Scheduled Tribe/ Scheduled Caste communities have been protesting at Satyagraha Chhavani in Gandhinagar against a General Resolution (GR) of the Gujarat government’s General Administration Department (GAD).

The GR — dated August 1, 2018 — prohibits women belonging to reserved communities from competing in the open competition category within the 33% women’s reservation in the government recruitment. The issue has been challenged before the Gujarat High Court where the matter is subjudice.

Notably, seven women have been on a hunger strike for the past 17 days and three of them were shifted to a hospital after their health deteriorated.

“To ensure injustice to no woman in the LRD recruitment and the problem gets resolved legally, the state government is moving ahead with all sensitivity,” Rupani was quoted as saying in a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The statement further said, “With an objective that injustice is done to none and all get justice, the government is working in a positive direction while studying judgments of various state high courts with a legal perspective.”

In his statement, Rupani accused opposition Congress of trying to take political advantage of the women’s agitation.

He also expressed hope of an appropriate resolution to the problem.

While the women’s protest in Gandhingar has become a focal point on the issue for the past 60 days, several protests are being registered by different groups against the 2018 GR of GAD across the state. On Friday, around 2,000 people participated in a public meeting at Mehsana against the GR.

