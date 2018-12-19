Lok Janshakti Party unhappy with BJP over delay in seat-sharing call

NDA constituent Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Tuesday showed its unease with the BJP over the delay in deciding the seat sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections.

LJP central parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan tweeted that the NDA was passing through a critical phase after the exits of the RLSP and the TDP, and that in such a situation, the BJP should address the concerns of the other parties left in the alliance in a timely and respectful manner.

In a tweet, Chirag said, “Met several times with BJP leaders regarding seats in the alliance but nothing concrete has come forward. It can cause a damage if the matter is not resolved timely.”

Chirag is LJP president and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s son, who had last month said that he has handed over all party affairs to Chirag to take decisions and talk with BJP regarding seat sharing in the alliance, and said that the decisions taken by Chirag will be deemed to be the decision of party president.

When asked about the tweets, Chirag, a Lok Sabha MP from Jamui in Bihar, declined to comment.

Party sources said the LJP leadership is upset with the delay by the BJP in reaching a seat-sharing formula in Bihar. “Smaller parties require the finalisation of the number of seats early in order to select seats and candidates and to gear up the workers for poll preparations. Delay causes damage,” an LJP leader said, adding that over a dozen meetings have been held between the two sides.

The leader said, “We will be free to decide our own course if things are not finalised soon.”

Last month, on the party’s foundation day event, Chirag had said his party will not contest on fewer seats from Bihar in next year’s polls than it had contested in 2014. “I will not accept any number of seats that is dishonourable for Lok Janshakti Party,” he had said.

Last week, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha had resigned from the Union council of ministers and walked out of the NDA, accusing the BJP and JD(U) of hatching a conspiracy to sabotage his party.