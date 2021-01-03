Logistic hub to come up in Greater Noida: Govt

The multi-model transport hub project will have space for inter-state bus terminal, local bus terminal, Metro, hotels and open green space.

The Greater Noida is expected to soon become the hub of world-class multi-model logistics with multi-model logistic hub and multi-model transport hub, built at a cost of nearly Rs 7,725 crore, the government said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the UP Information Department, along with reducing the cost, these will also provide rail, road and Metro facilities to commuters at one place. A new authority Integrated Industrial Township of Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL) has also been formed for this project in Greater Noida.

These projects are expected to generate employment for nearly 1 lakh people and will also have a positive impact on the development opportunities in the surrounding areas, the statement added.

The process to complete the project, sprawling over 750 acres of land near Dadri, has started and about 85 per cent of land for both the projects has also been acquired. All facilities, including warehouse and cold storage, will be available for keeping the products. The entire area is being developed as a freight village, it said.

The CEO of IITGNL, Narendra Bhushan, said there is a railway station, Boraki, just three kilometres from the Greater Noida Authority office. In future, 15 trains will run from this station and passengers can go to any place in the country, he added.

The multi-model transport hub project will have space for inter-state bus terminal, local bus terminal, Metro, hotels and open green space.

The projects are located close to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, NH-91, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors.

The logistic hub project is being developed as a world-class facility, where adequate storage and dedicated freight corridors will facilitate transportation of goods. Also, the freight companies and customers will get all facilities at the same point. The centre will not only have standard container maintenance activities, but also provide various value-added services to reduce logistics cost with better operational efficiency.