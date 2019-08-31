Lodge inter-faith couple in safehouse, High Court tells Haryana authorities

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Friday ordered Haryana government authorities to lodge an inter-faith couple at a safehouse in Panchkula after the woman alleged that Hindu groups were threatening her and her husband.

The 19-year-old woman was on Friday brought before a single bench of Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa after the court directed police to do so.

When questioned by the court, the woman said her date of birth is August 19, 1999. This was confirmed by the police and her father, who was in court.

She asserted that she had married her Muslim friend out of her “own will and accord and wishes to reside with him” and added that her parents opposed the marriage.

Her petition said they married earlier this month after being in a relationship for the past two years.

The woman said she fears for the life and liberty of her and her husband.

Directing the government to file a response before September 19, the court directed that the couple be kept at a protection home in Panchkula. The woman’s counsel had sought a safe accommodation for the couple, stating that Hindu groups had created tension in Mewat’s Ferozepur Jhirka area where they lived.

The plea, filed through advocate Mohammad Arshad and argued by advocate G S Dhillon, alleged that the woman’s father had lodged a complaint of kidnapping against her husband at the instance of the Hindu groups.

In a separate order, the court ordered authorities to provide protection to advocate Arshad, who alleged that his family members had received threats for representing the couple in court.

“The DGP has been asked to file an affidavit after inquiring into the instances recorded in the petition filed by me for protection,” said Arshad. “An FIR has been filed against my brother-in-law and another relative to exert pressure on me. I am merely a counsel. The Bar Association has also taken up the matter with the police.”