Locusts appearance in winter a new phenomenon, may be linked to climate change: PAU

A desert locust sits on a maize plant. (AP) A desert locust sits on a maize plant. (AP)

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Saturday said that there was no immediate threat of any full-blown locust attack in Punjab but constant monitoring and vigilance should be done by the farmers especially in the border districts.

On Friday, locusts were spotted in some villages of Abohar and Muktsar. State officials have claimed that the locusts have been swarming-in from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Dr PK Chhuneja, head, Department of Entomology, PAU said that the current spotting or detection of locust hoppers in small numbers or groups in Punjab do not carry serious threat but farmers need to guard against fresh incursions from across the border, in view of expected post-winter temperature rise and availability of crop vegetation over large contiguous area.

“The farmers of border districts must inform and inform PAU or Punjab Agriculture Department officials or the nearest locust circle office for any new incursions of the desert locust, so that control measures, if required can be taken up to control the menace,” Chhuneja said in a statement.

According to PAU, India has not witnessed any full blown locust cycles after 1962, However, during 1978 and 1993, large scale upsurges were observed. Localized locust breeding has also been reported and controlled during 1998, 2002, 2005, 2007 and 2010. Since 2010, situation remained calm and no major breeding and swarm formation was reported. However, solitary phase of desert locust has been reported from time to time at some locations in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The Locust Warning Organization (LWO) undertakes regular surveys in the scheduled desert area of Rajasthan and Gujarat to monitor the presence of desert locust and ecological conditions. During the survey, an assessment is made to determine, if the locust numbers have crossed the economic threshold level (ETL) which is 10,000 adults per hectare and 5-6 hoppers per bush that may require control.

In a statement, PAU experts further said that the immature, maturing adults and swarms of desert locust have been observed in some districts of Rajasthan and Gujarat since last month. Appearance of locust in winter months is a new phenomenon and may be linked to climate change events.

The surveillance by the PUA scientists university’s Regional Research Station at Abohar and officials of the Agriculture Department have revealed the presence of locust hoppers in small numbers or groups (of 5 to 20 hoppers) in districts of Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Bathinda in Punjab.

These hoppers do not cause any economic damage to agricultural and horticultural crops unless they appear in swarms. Recent surveys have confirmed the presence of locust hoppers in small numbers in villages of Gumjal, Dangarkhera, Punjava, Panniwala Mahala, Arachiki, Bhangarkhera, Roopnagar, Bareka, Bakainwala, Haripura, Khuian Sarvar of district Fazilka and in Raniwala, Midda, Aspal, Virk Khera, Bhagsar and some other villages of Sri Muktsar Sahib.

