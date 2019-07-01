UP: ‘Locked up’ on Yogi visit, say journalists; DM, police deny

Several mediapersons were allegedly locked up in a ward in Moradabad’s District Hospital during CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit on Sunday. While journalists alleged that they were prevented from coming out, so that the hospital’s conditions could not be highlighted, the administration and hospital staff denied the incident and claimed it was crowd management.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh tweeted, “Requested media persons to not go inside the ward with CM because it was not good for patient’s health. Only police personnel in corridor…. After completion of inspection media persons are there before departure.”

The hospital staff also blamed the large number of people as possible cause of commotion. “There was so much crowd and nothing could be seen properly,” said Dr Bonita Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer (Moradabad), who was present alongside the CM.

Moradabad’s SSP Amit Pathak said, “Since it was a CM visit, security had been increased. With regards to any incident, the police were there for security purposes.”

Quoting a news report about the reported incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi late tweeted on Sunday, “Journalists are being held captive and questions are being curbed. Problems are being sidelined. The BJP government, which got full majority, is dodging questions of the people. Netaji, this is the public and they know everything…”