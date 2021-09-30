Locked up in house again, claims Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief said that she was planning to visit south Kashmir on Wednesday but the police stopped her from leaving home.

Mufti said she wanted to visit the family whose house was ransacked, allegedly by the Army, in south Kashmir’s Tral. The Army has denied the allegation.

“Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by (the) army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GoI’s sanitised and guided picnic tours,” Mufti tweeted, posting a picture of a paramilitary vehicle blocking the gate of her house.

On Tuesday, a family from Seer Jagir village in Tral had alleged that Army personnel ransacked their house Monday night and beat the family members. They alleged that the soldiers dragged their daughter out of the house and tore her clothes.

On Wednesday, the Army denied the allegations. It stated that “necessary complaints are being filed with J-K Police against people who are spreading rumours and feeding false information”.

“No search of any house or mishandling of anyone was carried out by Army at Seer on the night of 27/28 September,” the Defence spokesperson said in a release. “In the evening of 27 September, an Army night-dominating party had gone to village Seer. While moving near Arapal nallah, which passes through the village, they spotted two persons sitting next to the nallah. The two were called and when they were being questioned, an individual named Ali Mohamamd Chopan and his family members came out of their house, which was nearby.

“As soon as they came out of the house, Ishrat Jaan, daughter of Ali Mohamamd Chopan, feigned fainting and the family members started shouting…”.

Mufti had tweeted Tuesday, “Army from Yagwani camp in Tral ransacked homes and ruthlessly thrashed a family last night. The daughter owing to her serious injuries was admitted to hospital. Not the first time that civilians from this village have been beaten up by (the) army in this area.”