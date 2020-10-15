Locked in tax dispute, Rajinikanth pulled up for ‘rushing to court’

Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth, contesting a property tax issue with the Chennai civic body, was Wednesday admonished by Madras High Court for “rushing to court” without giving adequate time to the municipal authorities and let off with the warning of a fine.

“Do you think that the court has no better things to do except directing the corporation authorities to dispose of your representation?” Justice Anita Sumanth said. “You made the representation on September 23 and rushed to the court within a week. Why do you want to rush to the court instead of approaching the authorities?”

The actor’s plea challenged the Greater Chennai Corporation’s property tax demand of around Rs 6.50 lakh for a wedding hall — Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam—he owns. The dues were for the fiscal half-year period of April-September— the actor received a notice for the same on September 10.

Rajinikanth’s petition said he was entitled to vacancy remission on the tax as he had cancelled all bookings after March 24, besides refunding advance money as per government orders. The premises remained vacant for more than 30 days, the plea said. The actor said he sent a notice to the corporation on September 23, but didn’t receive a reply. Rajinikanth sought that the civic body be directed to dispose of his notice without levying penalty or interest.

