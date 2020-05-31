Lockdown till June 15 in West Bengal; malls, restaurants to reopen June 8

The government said the lockdown would continue in containment zones, but activities would be restarted in other areas. The government said the lockdown would continue in containment zones, but activities would be restarted in other areas.

The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the Covid-19 lockdown till June 15, but eased more curbs a day after announcing the first round of relaxations. The fourth phase of lockdown is set to end on Sunday.

The government said the lockdown would continue in containment zones, but activities would be restarted in other areas.

The government announced that indoor and outdoor activities such as TV and cinema production — barring reality shows, but including those meant for OTT platforms — would be allowed in non-containment areas from June 1, with maximum 35 people per unit at a time. Shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels can reopen in these places from June 8.

In a notice, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation said shops selling non-essential products would reopen in 46 city markets from Monday. These shops can remain open from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

The government clarified that tea gardens and jute mills would be allowed to operate at full strength from June 1. MSME and large industrial operations, including mining and construction activities, are also allowed at full strength from that day.

“Intra-state movement of… buses with effect from June 1, with passengers not more than the actual seating capacity [will be permitted]…” said an order.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd