Lockdown restrictions to be eased from tomorrow: Here’s a list of services that you can avail

To “mitigate the hardship” of the citizens are facing during the nationwide lockdown, a number of restrictions, currently in place, will be eased with effect from Monday. Barring the containment zones demarcated by the states, people across the country will be able to enjoy certain relaxations while abiding by the safety measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of masks.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended 21-day lockdown to 40, Ministry of Home Affairs had issued fresh guidelines mentioning the select additional activities that will be allowed from April 20. However, a day before its guidelines on phase two of the COVID-19 lockdown come into effect, the Centre has banned e-commerce companies from delivering non-essential items. They will, however, be allowed to continue supplying essentials.

Here is a list of the services that will remain open from April 20

Commercial and private establishments

# Print and electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services

# IT and IT enabled services with up to 50% strength

#Data and call centres for government activities only

# Courier services

# Cold storage and warehousing services including at port, airports, railway stations among others

# Private security services and facilities management services for maintenance of office and residential complexes

# Hotels, homestays, lodges, motels accommodating tourists stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew

# Services provided by self-employed persons like electricians, plumbers, IT repairs, motor mechanics and carpenters

Industrial sector

# Industries in rural areas

# SEZ and export-oriented units

# Manufacturing units of essential goods including medicines

# Food processing units

# Manufacturing of IT hardware

# Coal and mineral production and mines

# Jute industries

# Oil and gas refineries

# Brick kilns in rural areas

Social sector

# Homes for children, disabled, senior citizens, women, destitute

# Juvenile homes

# Anganwadis

#Disbursement of social security pensions

Agricultural sector

All agricultural and horticultre activities including farmer operations, mandis, procurement of agricultural products

# In fisheries, operations of fishing, feeding and maintenance of stock, harvesting, processing, sale, marketing and movement of products. Hatcheries will also remain open

# In animal husbandry, collection, processing, distrbution, sale of milk products will be allowed. Operations of poultry farms and animal shelters will be allowed

MGNREGA works

#MGNREGA works will be allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

Health services

# Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities

# Dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies, medical shops, medical equipment shops

# Medical labs and collection centres

# Pharmaceutical and medical labs, institutions carrying out COVID-19 related research

# Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, labs

# Authorised private establishments

# Manufacturing units, medical devices and construction of health infrastructure

# Movement of all health staff, scientists, nurses, paramedical staff, lab technicians

Financial Sector

#Reserve Bank of India (RBI), RBI regulated financial markets and entities

# Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations

# SEBI and capital debt market services

# IRDAI and insurance companies

Construction activities

# Construction of road, irrigation projects, buildings and all kind of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas.

# Construction of renewable energy projects

# Continuation of work in construction projects, within the limits on municipal corporations anc municipalities, where workers are available n the site and not required to brought from outside.

All central ministries and departments and their subordinate offices will start functioning with 100 per cent attendance of officials in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above, while 33 per cent of the rest of the staff are to be present in the offices.

# Ministries like Defence, Health and Family Welfare, and government arms like Food Corporation of India, the various central paramilitary forces will start functioning with full strength

# Agencies like Nehru Yuva Kendra, National Cadet Corps, Customs and the various disaster management and early warning agencies like India Meteorological Department, National Centre for Seismology and others will remain open

# In states, departments like police, home guard, fire department, prisons, municipal bodies, civil defence, will also function with 100 per cent attendance without any restrictions.

# Other departments in state governments have been directed to allow senior officials—Group A and B—to attend offices as per requirement. Those in Group C and lower down the levels are required to be present in office in 33 per cent of the strength.

# At district levels, the civil administration offices will start functioning with restricted staff.

# Staff engaged in maintaining zoos, nurseries, wildlife management in forests, watering plantation, fire-fighting in forests, patrolling and their necessary transport movement are to be resumed, as per the new guidelines.

# Schools and other education institutes including training and coaching classes will continue to remain closed. However, the government is encouraging institutions to take online classes to maintain academic schedule

# The relaxations are, however, not applicable in areas designated as “containment zones” by states and Union Territories

