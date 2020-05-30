Amid lockdown, Punjab gets drawn into legal dispute with power plant

Advocate General Atul Nanda was asked to seek instructions with regard to the case filed by Talwandi Sabo Power Limited. (File) Advocate General Atul Nanda was asked to seek instructions with regard to the case filed by Talwandi Sabo Power Limited. (File)

THE PUNJAB State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)’s decision to invoke force majeure — a clause in contracts to seek reprieve from liability when there is an unforeseen situation — in a power purchase agreement has been challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. An amount of over Rs 200-220 crore is involved in the dispute, according to the parties involved in the litigation.

While the court on Friday did not issue a formal notice after the state raised a question about a writ petition’s maintainability in the matter, Advocate General Atul Nanda was asked to seek instructions with regard to the case filed by Talwandi Sabo Power Limited.

The PSPCL had issued a notice to the Mansa-based power producer on March 29 declaring that there has been sudden drastic reduction in the demand in Punjab as all the industrial and commercial units have been shut and asking it to stop declaring the availability from the generating station with regard to PSPCL as it is not obliged under the force majeure conditions to avail the power declared available and pay capacity charges. The force majeure clause remained applicable till May 25, the date when it was rescinded .

Talwandi Sabo Power Limited has challenged the invoking of force majeure saying the action is contrary to provisions of the Disaster Management Act and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power. The decision has been taken to deny capacity charges of the two months’ period to the company and will lead to non-payment of salary to 70 direct employees and 1,776 indirect workers, the petition states. The capacity charges are a fixed amount paid for the available capacity of the power plant. According to the petition, the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited issued State Energy Account for the month of April 2020 but failed to consider the company’s Declared Capacity.

Senior Advocates Harish Salve and Akshay Bhan appeared for the company on Friday. “The petitioner (power plant) will not be in operational position to generate power during the upcoming paddy season when the demand for power is exceptionally high — which may result in a scenario where people of Punjab may not get electricity due to impugned action in these critical times,” the petition reads, adding that the company has pending debt obligations of more than Rs 7,300 crore with monthly fixed interest cost of Rs 70 crore towards the banks.

Nanda before the court argued the petition is not maintainable as there is a clause for arbitration in the power purchase agreement between the Talwandi Sabo Power Limited and the PSPCL. The case was adjourned for next hearing on June 5. “Needless to say, the question of maintainability of the writ petition is kept open,” read the order passed by Justice Lisa Gill.

The company has been supplying the power to the PSPCL since 2008. It has also been argued in the petition that power plants in Punjab are already financially stressed due to the ongoing non-payment issues and PSPCL owes it over Rs 710 crore.

