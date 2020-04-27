Lockdown to be extended in Covid-19 hotspots post May 3

PM Modi, sources said, assured Chief Minister that the country’s economy is in a good shape and there is no reason to worry. PM Modi, sources said, assured Chief Minister that the country’s economy is in a good shape and there is no reason to worry.

The states with a growing number of COVID-19 cases are likely to see a stricter lockdown post May 3 than those with Green Zones. This appears to be the message that came out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chief Ministers on Monday.

Sources said the lockdown is expected to continue in many places post May 3. However, the mode of restrictions and modalities of exit from the lockdown in Green Zones would be announced before May 3.

According to sources, the states that have a number of COVID-free districts wanted some restrictions to be eased so that more economic activities could be revived. However, all the states wanted to continue the restrictions on inter-state transportation as well as air and railway transport, indicating that the ban on such travel would continue post May 3.

In today’s video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Modi, however, assured that the state of economy is still in a good shapre and there is no need to panic about it, sources said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was present in the meeting, her first since such video conferences began on March 22. However, there has been no announcement or assurance on the demands made by various states for more funds and economic package

The PM’s meeting came on a day after the country registered the highest daily increase of 1,945 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 26,917. The number of deaths touched 826. However, the central government has projected the country to record 65,000 COVID 19 cases by May 15.

In Monday’s meeting, nine chief ministers — of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana — got their turn to speak. Other chief ministers were given the option to send their chief secretaries or ministers to the meeting.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sagma said that he has “mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3 with relaxation on activities in Green Zones or non-Covid affected districts”in his state.

While many states including Bihar wanted more assistance in the health sector, including PPEs and test kits, Kerala wanted inter-district movements based on the analysis of the virus spread and more relaxation for the economic activities.

