Lockdown: Maharashtra students stuck in Kota pin hopes on govt

With the evacuation of students who were stuck in Kota by several state governments, the desperation of Maharashtra students to return home has heightened. The students said they were hopeful as the Maharashtra government has indicated a willingness to bring them back.

While most students go to Kota to prepare for medical and engineering exams, 13-year-old Mayuresh Rathod, from Amravati, is among the young ones stuck there. Mayuresh lives with his elder sister, cousin, a friend and her mother. He remains homesick most of the time. “My wife, who used to stay there with the children, had to return due to ill-health. Mayuresh was to return after his Class 8 exams. But soon after the exams, lockdown was announced,” his father Santosh Rathod said. He has written to the DGP, Kota district magistrate and Amravati tehsildar, asking for measures to secure the children’s return, but hasn’t got a response yet.

With prevailing tension about returning home, it’s not easy to continue studying, said 18-year-old Aditi Thorat, who hails from Solapur. “I came to Kota last year with a couple of friends. With increasing number of positive cases in Kota, we are always scared whether we will contract coronavirus. Many of my friends who live as PGs have had to sustain a few days without food,” she said.

With his mess shut, Om Ghadling, an 18-year-old from Buldhana who came for NEET exams coaching, walks over two km for meals provided by the government. Two meals a day are taken care of, apart from which he and his friends rely on packaged food.

The quality of mess food has deteriorated after students of other states left, said Bhusawal native Rahul Malhotra. “Not only is it tasteless, quality is bad. But there are days it’s difficult to get food as limited quantity is now being prepared,” said Malhotra, who came to Kota in 2018 to prepare for engineering entrance exams.

Recently, Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that over 2,000 Maharashtra students stuck in Kota and elsewhere in the country should be brought back. Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe also voiced similar concerns. On Friday, the CMO tweeted announcing Thackeray’s readiness to bring back the students.

When contacted, Transport Minister Anil Parab said discussions were under way on the procedure for securing the return of the students. “We are in talks about the mode of transport. We are also figuring out whether the Rajasthan government can provide transport or the state government has to send its vehicles. A decision is expected by Monday. We are trying to work this out as soon as possible,” he said.

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday said, “District-wise details of students who are in Kota have been obtained. Soon, Maharashtra and Rajasthan government will take steps to bring the students back.”

On Saturday, state director for disaster management Abhay Yawalkar also wrote to Punjab additional chief secretary (home) for cooperation in securing the return of nearly 85 stranded students, studying at Lovely University in Punjab.

