Coronavirus second wave: List of cities, districts that are now under Covid-related restrictions

Nagpur went under a week-long lockdown on Monday, with only essential services remaining open. (Express photo/Dhananjay Khedkar)

Coronavirus Lockdown in India 2021: With several states witnessing a second wave of surge in Covid-19 cases, the governments of the affected states are mulling to impose lockdown in some areas. While some states have already announced Covid-related restrictions and night curfews in affected districts, states such as Punjab and Maharashtra are considering if a complete lockdown would be required in affected areas to bring down the current case surge.

The Union Health Ministry has said that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu accounted for 80.90 per cent of new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the nationwide infection tally rose to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload stood at 3,45,377, registering an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union Health Ministry said. The recovery rate has also dropped to 95.67 per cent.

Maharashtra

Restrictions were announced in Nagpur city period from March 15 to 21. The city will remain under lockdown till March 31 now, however with some ease in restrictions.

The relaxations include: all shops, apart from those delivering essentials, will be allowed to remain open till 4 pm; restaurants will remain open till 7 pm while home delivery by online bookings will remain open till 11 pm. Religious congregations will remain banned in the area.

Besides Nagpur, Nanded and Parbhani areas in Marathwada region will be going into lockdown starting on March 24. While the lockdown in Nanded will be till April 3, restrictions in Parbhani will remain in place till March 31.

Punjab

The Punjab government has ordered a complete ban on all social gatherings and related functions in the 11 worst-hit districts of the state, except for funerals/cremations/ weddings, which will be allowed with only 20 persons in attendance. The affected districts are Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Moga.

A night curfew will also be observed in these districts from 9 pm to 5 am.

In addition to these, all educational institutions, other than medical and nursing colleges, will remain closed till March 31, with a restriction of 50 per cent capacity in cinema halls and not more than 100 persons in a mall at any time.

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh orders fresh curbs to check #COVID19 surge, educational institutions closed till March 31. Read in detail at:https://t.co/OdtpMxuKuV — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) March 19, 2021

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government imposed a one-day lockdown in three major cities — Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur — on March 21. While the government has not decided to extend the lockdown, it has decided to shut down schools and colleges in these three cities till March 31.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has announced night curfew in eight cities — Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) — from March 22. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. Markets in the urban areas will remain shut after 10 pm.

?????, ????????, ?????, ??????, ????, ??????, ???????? ??? ??????? ??? ?????? 11 ?? ?????? 5 ??? ?? ???? ??????? ?????? ????? 25 ????? ?? ???????? ??? ???? ?? ??? ???? ??? ????????? ?? ??? 72 ???? ?? ???? ?? ????-?????? ??????? ??????? ???????? ????? — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 21, 2021

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has decided to suspend all offline classes and examinations in schools and colleges in eight municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar — till April 10, as the state saw a four-fold increase in Covid-19 cases in a month.