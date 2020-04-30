Lockdown hits flower industry in Uttarakhand, growers dump flowers as waste

According to data available on Uttarakhand Horticulture Department’s website, 3017 metric tonnes of flowers had been grown in an area of 1562 hectare in year 2018-19. (Image for representation) According to data available on Uttarakhand Horticulture Department’s website, 3017 metric tonnes of flowers had been grown in an area of 1562 hectare in year 2018-19. (Image for representation)

Over a dozen staff members at a polyhouse in Buggawala area in Haridwar district spend their mornings plucking over two lakh Gerbera flowers, loading them onto tractors and dumping them nearby in the open as “waste”. This has been their routine from March 24 when the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, all this is going to change from Thursday when the polyhouse will be completely shut as its owner Manmohan Bhardwaj has decided to shift his staff to mushroom farming to minimise the financial loss and continue paying his employees. Moreover, the polyhouse sustained damage during last week’s storm in Dehradun and the cost of repairs could go up to Rs 2 lakh. Even the repair staff is not available due to the restrictions on movement.

Bhardwaj, who is also president of Floriculture Association of Uttarakhand, grows Gerbera flowers in an area of 60,000 square metres and supplies to markets in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Every year, his production and earnings jump in the months of April and May as the weather is ideal for flower growth and it is marriage season.

“In April and May only, I get almost 50 per cent of annual business due to marriage ceremonies and increased growth of flowers,” Bhardwaj said. “But since marriages are cancelled due to lockdown and public gatherings as well as government functions are not happening, not a single piece of flower has been sold during the lockdown period. Flowers are being dumped as waste only. To avoid expenditure on maintenance of polyhouse, insecticide and fertilizer, and with no hope of revival on business for several months post lockdown, I have decided to close polyhouse from April 30.”

Flower production in these months increases by almost 25 per cent due to optimum temperatures and the prices escalate following increase in demand for decoration in marriage ceremonies.

In Uttarakhand, the state government has decided to allow marriage ceremonies during the lockdown but with permission for only five persons from each side of bride and groom. The annual floriculture business in Uttarakhand, according to the state government estimates, is worth Rs 250 crore.

According to data available on Uttarakhand Horticulture Department’s website, 3017 metric tonnes of flowers had been grown in an area of 1562 hectare in year 2018-19. Almost 85 per cent of that production is done four districts of Haridwar, Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital. Lockdown rules are being strictly implemented in these four districts after they reported the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases.

Bhardwaj says that Uttarakhand grows ornamental flowers in four lakh square metres area and had been supplying at least two lakh flowers daily to other states before the lockdown. Lily, roses, gerbera, gladiolus flowers are grown in plain areas of the state whereas carnations are grown in hills of Mussoorie and Nainital due to the favourable climate.

Following the lockdown, supply of flowers from Uttarakhand has stopped to Ghazipur Mandi in Delhi, markets in Jaipur in Rajasthan and Lucknow, Sitapur, Moradabad and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, where shops are also closed following restrictions.

Narendra Tomar, who grows Lily and Gladiolus in his 12,000 square-metre polyhouse in Vikas Nagar area of Dehradun, said that he had been supplying flowers worth Rs 12 lakh per day in April and May months till last year. “Maintaining the set up of polyhouse without income is a tough task. Only a few staff members are coming to take care of plants, spray insecticide and irrigation. Flowers are being plucked and dumped outside,” Tomar said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Subodh Uniyal said that he has already raised the matter before the Government of India. “State government is carrying out a survey to evaluate the loss occurred to flower growers due to unavailability of market during the lockdown period. Based on the findings of the survey, the state government will write to the Central government to compensate the loss of farmers. Also, state government will try to provide some help to growers from Chief Minister’s relief fund,” he said.

Also, a Char Dham yatra beginning this month is affected due to lockdown. Demand for roses and marigold grown in the hills is also likely to remain low that will cause a loss to local small scale farmers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd