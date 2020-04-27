India lockdown: After Maharashtra, Meghalaya govt mulls extension of restrictions

Residents come out for weekly shopping in Wanawadi area in Pune on Sunday. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) Residents come out for weekly shopping in Wanawadi area in Pune on Sunday. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

With the nationwide 40-day lockdown due to end on May 3, states are considering a further extension of restrictions in the coronavirus hotspots as the tally continues to soar. After Maharashtra, the Meghalaya government on Monday said it was mulling continuation of the shutdown with some relaxation in non-Covid-19 affected areas. Telangana has already extended the lockdown till May 7.

Meghalaya

Following a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other chief ministers, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, “At the video conference called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones or non-Covid-19 affected districts in Meghalaya.”

At the video conference called by the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Home Minister, @AmitShah ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones or Non-Covid affected districts in #Meghalaya.#CovidUpdates pic.twitter.com/rMrS6j3cPP — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 27, 2020

The government today relaxed a number of activities including sale of essential goods, courier services for essential goods, e-commerce operations in essential goods and Common Service Centres during the lockdown period.

Maharashtra

Earlier, a government official in Maharashtra, which recorded the biggest single-day spike in cases on Saturday, had said that the state is likely to extend the lockdown till May 15.

“Since there is a rise in the number of cases in Mumbai and Pune, the state government is likely to extend the lockdown in these places till May 15,” the official had said.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope told The Indian Express that the extension of the lockdown in hotspot areas like Mumbai and Pune is under consideration. The decision will be taken after discussing all aspects, he added.

Of the two major cities, Mumbai accounts for the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country, while Pune on Saturday crossed the four-digit count.

Economic activities should resume in non-hotspots: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh CMs

However, pushing for business resumption, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier told The Indian Express that the nation-wide lockdown should be modified and economic activities allowed in non-hotspots. “There was some relaxation for industries and shops… That is fine, but more activities should begin because the revenue of states has become zero. When there is no revenue, how will states work?” he said.

The Maharashtra government is likely to extend the lockdown beyond May 3. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) The Maharashtra government is likely to extend the lockdown beyond May 3. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Less than a week back, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel too had written to the Prime Minister seeking permission to let sweet shops, vehicle and electronic showrooms, repair shops, and retail activities commence operations. He had also demanded funds to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore to support poor and needy families with no means of income.

In another meeting with chief secretaries of all states on Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparedness of states. “A presentation was made outlining the projected scale of the challenge at hand, especially since the current stringent lockdown cannot possibly go on for an indefinite period given its huge economic cost,” said an official who was part of the meeting.

