Unlockdown, Day 5: In Odisha, people rush to markets for Raja festival shopping, 97-year-old man recovers from Covid

On Friday, India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 3-lakh mark after Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu—the three worst-hit states—saw a steep rise in the number of new cases. As per the last update from the Health Ministry, India has recorded 8,498 fatalities while 147,194 persons have recovered so far. Yesterday, India went past the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 17.4 days currently from 15.4 days a couple of weeks ago, the Union health ministry said, earlier in the day. On March 25, when the first phase of the lockdown was imposed in the country, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was 3.4 days, it said.

Here’s a curated list of some interesting stories from across the country on Day 5 of the unlockdown.

People in Odisha rush to markets for Raja festival shopping

Throwing social distancing norms to the wind, hundreds of people in different parts of Odisha on Friday rushed to the market places for Raja festival shopping forcing authorities to close down shops despite government extending the night curfew till 10 pm in the night. Such incidents were witnessed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak where the local administration had to intervene and close markets in view of the breach of social distancing norm imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. The three-day (June 13 to June 16) Raja festival, is celebrated in Odisha marking menstruation and womanhood. It is based on the belief that Mother Earth menstruates for those three days and she is given a ceremonial bath on the fourth day. The festival is celebrated in a big way in coastal and tribal regions of the state.

The three-day (June 13 to June 16) Raja festival, is celebrated in Odisha marking menstruation and womanhood.

In a first in Kerala, Apheresis procedure used to administer plasma to COVID-19 patient

Upgradation of infrastructure at a Government Medical College Hospital near here came in handy to administer plasma to a COVID-19 patient from a donor cured of coronavirus by using apheresis procedure for the first time in Kerala, authorities said on Friday.

A medical equipment that carries out the apheresis procedure was installed at the GMCH at nearby Thrissur last month and the technique was used for the first time in Kerala to administer plasma to a 51-year old man, they said. The procedure, which has been completed successfully would help save the patient, they expressed confidence. “This is the first instance of use of such a life-saving remedy in the state,” Health authorities said here in a statement.

The apheresis procedure was carried out by GMC’s technologists working with the departments of medicine, transfusion medicine and anaesthesia. Under the procedure, blood of the donor, Davis Antony was passed through the device which separated plasma and let that component alone into the bloodstream of the patient intravenously and sent the other blood constituents again into the blood system of the donor. The donor was cured of COVID-19.

Bhopal electrician joins anti-virus war

An electrician in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has been providing free sanitisation service during the coronavirus pandemic, joining countless ordinary citizens in the country who have emerged “COVID-19 warriors” in their own right. Armed with his sanitising equipment, Vijay Iyer a trained electrician who also runs a puncture repair shop, travels to different localities in Bhopal.

“I wanted to join the Army like my father and grandfather. But my mother was averse to the idea as I am her only child,” the 33-year-old said. “When my puncture shop had to be shut during the lockdown (enforced on March 25), I took to social media and put out a post that I will provide free sanitisation service,” he said. “I have spent most of my money on two spray machines, PPE kits, gloves and disinfectants,” he says, adding people in his neighbourhood let him use their two wheelers when he heads out for sanitisation work.

Agra: 97-year-old man recovers from Covid-19

He is one of the oldest COVID-19 patients in the country to recover successfully.

A nonagenarian man from Agra has recovered from COVID-19, with the local authorities saying the recuperation has come as a “ray of hope” for the novel coronavirus patients. The 1923-born man (name withheld) was discharged on Wednesday from a private hospital. He is one of the oldest COVID-19 patients in the country to recover successfully.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh, speaking to PTI over the phone on Thursday, hailed the recovery as a “matter of pride” for the historic city. “Our team was keeping an eye on his condition daily, and the day his coronavirus test came negative after recovering, we felt so delighted. We hear of people trying to take their lives sometimes when they contract COVID-19, but not this 97-year-old man. His recovery has come as a ray of hope,” he said.

With PTI inputs

