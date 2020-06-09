Unlockdown, Day 2: Four held for organising birthday party at restaurant; women force HP minister to return from Spiti for quarantine violation and more

India has reported 9,987 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 2,66,598 infections. India has reported 9,987 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 2,66,598 infections.

India has reported 9,987 cases of novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 2,66,598 infections. The country is treating 1,29,917 active cases, while nearly the same number of patients, 1,29,214, have been discharged. With India relaxing restrictions, a surge in cases is feared.

“India is better positioned in the fight against COVID-19 compared to other countries but there is no space for complacency,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday. He also reminded everybody to download Aarogya Setu app which will help in self-risk assessment and in protection against Covid-19.

Monday saw a sharp decline in the number of new cases of novel Coronavirus infections, and the reason is not very clear right now. But the big difference was made by a reduction in the number of unassigned cases. These are the cases that no states were owning up, and these had been rising rapidly over the last few weeks. By Sunday, this number had gone up to 8,605. On Monday, however, this number reduced to 7,837, meaning at least 768 of these cases have finally been assigned to some state or the other. But it is not clear which states have these been assigned to. None of the states have shown any unusual rise in their numbers on Monday. Follow Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Here’s a curated list of some interesting stories from across the country on Day 77 of the lockdown.

Four arrested for organising birthday party at restaurant, exceeding capacity

On a day when restaurants re-opened in the city after over two months following COVID-19 lockdown, police arrested four people for allegedly violating social distancing norms by organising a birthday party at a restaurant in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said 38 people attended the party on Monday which was organised in violation of norms issued by the government amid COVID-19 pandemic and also for failing to maintain social distancing.

Following the orders of the Centre, the Delhi government decided to open restaurants, shopping malls, and places of worship from Monday. According to specific guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the opening of these places, they will have to strictly adhere to maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and restaurants have been asked to encourage takeaways instead of dine-in. In case of dine-in, only 50 percent occupancy will be allowed.

Women force HP agriculture minister to return from Lahaul-Spiti for violation of quarantine norms

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda was on Tuesday not allowed to enter Lahaul and Spiti district’s sub-divisional headquarters Kaza by tribal women who alleged he was violating quarantine rules framed by the local residents to check the spread of COVID-19.

The angry tribal women held a protest near Kaza circuit house and raised slogans against the administration, forcing Markanda, who is also the MLA from Lahaul and Spiti, to return towards neighbouring Kinnaur district. President of Mahila Mandal, Kaza, Dolma Devi and vice president Chhering Dolma said the local residents came up with strict quarantine rules to control the spread of COVID-19 long before lockdown was imposed in the country.

Newborn makes 380-km journey for heart surgery

Rohit Chavan is only two-and-a-half months old, but he has already survived a ten-hour journey by road from Sangli in western Maharashtra to Mumbai amid lockdown, and then an open heart surgery. Now he is back in his village. It became possible because of coordinated efforts of doctors in the two cities and the Sangli district administration.

Rohit was born on March 16, barely a week before the coronavirus lockdown was announced. “He had transposition of great arteries, which meant the two main arteries were reversely connected with the heart chambers, resulting into the body getting low oxygenated blood,” said Dr Laxmikant Magdum, medical officer of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Mission for Sangli district.

“The complication was further escalated when the body scan revealed the lungs supplying purified blood were getting drained through the liver. It was the first such case in my entire professional life,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd