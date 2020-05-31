Lockdown Diary, Day 68: UP man held for hosting ‘dance event’, J&K families survive lockdown by stitching masks; and more

A history-sheeter has been arrested and 20 unidentified people booked for allegedly organising a dance programme at his house in Aligarh in violation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Representational Image) A history-sheeter has been arrested and 20 unidentified people booked for allegedly organising a dance programme at his house in Aligarh in violation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Representational Image)

On Day 68 of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown Sunday, despite Ministry of Home Affairs introducing a number of relaxations in Lockdown 5.0, it was decided that the Noida-Delhi border would remain closed. The decision was taken in consultaion with health and police authorities. Also, the Railways said it would begin operations of 200 special trains from Monday and over 1.45 lakh passengers would travel on the first day.

India reported 8,380 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,82,143 on Sunday. The death toll has increased to 5,164 as 193 deaths were recorded in the last one day. Globally, about 6 million people have been infected with Covid-19, including 3,66,875 deaths. The United States, at 1,03,353 deaths, is the worst-affected country.

Here’s a curated list of some interesting stories from across the country on Day 68 of lockdown:

Thousands of families in J&K survived lockdown by stitching masks

Thousands of families in Jammu and Kashmir earned their livelihood by stitching face masks during the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Sunday. Many of these families are thankful to the administration for providing them employment during the lockdown through J-K Khadi Village Industries Board (KVIB) and State Handloom Development Corporation Limited, he said.

The Department of Industries and Commerce, J-K, has so far manufactured as many as 11.66 lakh masks by engaging various artisans, the official told PTI.

“Out of the total, KVIB has manufactured more than 10 lakh face masks and J-K State Handloom Development Corporation about 1.6 lakh,” said Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce department, Manoj Dwivedi.

He said administration’s measures during the lockdown have not only provided employment to thousands of people of the union territory but has also augmented the production of face masks in J-K.

“The unit holders of Handloom Development Corporation and KVIB have been able to survive the lockdown by manufacturing face masks. They have been able to earn their bread and butter only because of this activity,” Dwivedi said. Secretary KVIB Rashid Ahmad Qadri said it was a humongous task to achieve the production of over 10 lakh face masks in a short duration.

UP: History-sheeter arrested for holding ‘dance event’, policeman suspended

A history-sheeter has been arrested and 20 unidentified people booked for allegedly organising a dance programme at his house in Aligarh in violation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. A policeman has been suspended for negligence of duty.

The event was organised in Sarai Sultani locality under the Sasani Gate police station area, which was a coronavirus hotspot until a few days ago after a person was found to be infected on May 25.

Aligarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G suspended Sarai Sultani police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Ashish Kumar for negligence and ordered an inquiry by Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek.

Man who stole bike to take his family home during lockdown returns it

A teashop worker who was stranded at a village near Coimbatore during the lockdown had stolen a bike to take his family, wife and two children home to Mannargudi, in Thanjavur. About two weeks later, on May 29, he sent back the motorbike on the owner’s address as a parcel.

According to a police officer at Sulur police station, the incident happened on May 18. Owner of the bike, Suresh Kumar, was running a lathe workshop at Kannampalayam near Sulur, about 20 km from Coimbatore town. “Kumar had some pending work at his workshop that day. As usual, he parked the bike outside and was working inside the building. When he came out in the afternoon, his bike was missing,” said the officer.

A source close to Kumar said Kumar had approached the local police station on the same day. “But the case wasn’t registered as officers were busy with lockdown duty,” the source said. As the lockdown was supposed to end on May 21, Kumar went to a nearby building owner two days later to check the CCTV footage to find a clue about the theft. He got the footage of an unknown man, clad in shirts and pants and without a footwear, fleeing with his bike.

“Someone in the locality identified the culprit as Prashanth, a man who worked in two tea shops in the area for the past two years. They went to the house where he stayed in the village. But he had vacated home and left for his village with family,” said the source close to Kumar. In the days that followed, Kumar’s several calls and efforts to trace Prashanth in Mannargudi, about 300 kms from Sulur, were in vein.

On May 29 afternoon, Kumar received a call from a nearby private parcel service. When he visited the office, he was surprised to see his bike parcelled to the address given in the vehicle Registration Certificate (RC). However, Kumar had to pay Rs 1400 as luggage and packaging charges before he received the bike.

