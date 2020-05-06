Lockdown diary, Day 43: Convict applies for parole to ‘cure depression’; differently abled woman rides 18 hours to bring home son

Covid-19 swab test at a quarantine centre for positive patients at Shivaji Park, Dadar. (Express photo) Covid-19 swab test at a quarantine centre for positive patients at Shivaji Park, Dadar. (Express photo)

As India nears the 50,000-mark of coronavirus cases, the country has so far recorded 1,694 Covid-linked deaths and a total of 49,391 cases. The total number of Covid-19 cases also includes 14,182 who have recovered from the virus or have have been discharged from hospitals. As many as 2,680 new infections have been reported since last evening.

Earlier in the day, the Centre accused the West Bengal government for not allowing movement of essential goods through the Indo-Bangladesh border, adding such acts were in violation of the Disaster Management Act and would have international implications. Follow Coronavirus in India LIVE updates

At least 85 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of infections within the force to 152. In other news, a Delhi Police constable lost his life battling the coronavirus, the first fatality in the force.

Here is a curated list of some striking stories from across the country on Day 43:

Love in the time of Covid: Tripura constable ties the knot

Following the gradual relaxation of restrictions, Tripura witnessed its first wedding ceremony at Belabar village in Charipara area. Around 20 people attended the wedding of Nandan Rudrapal and Arpita Roy, including the bride and groom’s parents, as per the latest guidelines issued by the MHA. Maintaining social distance, the priest performed wedding rituals and no sound system was used apart from ceremonial drumbeats.

Nandan serves as a constable of the Tripura Police at Ampi Police Station in Gomati district, where he first met Arpita. Speaking to reporters, Nandan said, “Our marriage was fixed long back. But it befell troubles due to the lockdown. We finally decided not to defer the date and got married in a minimal arrangement. We wore masks and sat at social distance, maintained all rules and regulations of the government”.

Earlier on April 27, Sunny Sutradhar and Subhra Shil of Tripura’s Udaipur district got married, the first wedding in the state after India imposed lockdown on March 24.

Read | Lockdown weddings

Convict seeks parole from Delhi HC to find a wife, cure depression due to virus

A convict charged with murder, serving life term since 2005, sought parole from the Delhi High Court so he could find himself a wife and cure his “inner stress and depression” due to incarceration which has “exacerbated” due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The petitioner challenged the authorities December 2019 decision to reject his application for parole “to explore the possibility of finding a suitable match, to maintain social ties and family relations, and to curb inner stress and depression due to incarceration”.

Delhi has recorded 5,104 Covid-19 cases inlcuidng, 64 deaths.

Upon hearing the plea, Justice Prateek Jalan directed the police to file a status report after verifying the address and health condition of the petitioner’s family, with whom he intends to stay if parole is granted, reported news agency PTI.

Pune: Differently-abled woman rides 18 hours to bring home son amid lockdown

A mother ailing with a physical disability travelled 1,200 km from Pune to Amravati on a two-wheeler to bring her 14-year-old son back home. On April 25, the 37-year-old woman undertook the 18-hour journey after she received a distress call from her son.

“My son Prateek had gone to my in-laws’ place at a village in Anjangaon Surji tehsil on March 17 and was stuck there after the lockdown was announced on March 22,” Sonu Khandare, an accountant with a private firm was quoted as saying by PTI. After she was granted a travel pass for 48 hours, the mother rode at night and managed to make a pitstop at a petrol pump along the highway near Khamgaon, where she slept on the sidewalk under the watchful gaze of a CCTV camera.

“When I noticed the CCTV cameras near the petrol pump, I decided to rest there on the open ground, as I believed that if anything were to happen to me, it will be recorded,” she said.

The mother-son duo reached Bhosari area in Pune at 11 pm on April 26 and rushed to the hospital to check if they required to be quarantined.

Approved by FDA to make sanitisers, Mumbai co. manufactures liquor; 6 held

A flying squad of Maharashtra’s excise department has seized a huge quantity of pure spirit, diverted to manufacture liquor instead of sanitisers. At least six persons have been arrested in Mumbai’s Ahmednagar distrcit, including the manager of a warehouse and general manager of Latur-based Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries Pvt Ltd, an official told PTI.

In Delhi, state-run liquor shops also saw people lining up in large numbers outside outlets, with police personnel struggling to manage the crowd.

The incident came to light last week and the squad raided Bhange Organic Chemicals Ltd’s premises at Nevase in Ahmednagar district, where they found two tankers filled with 40,535 litres of pure spirit valued at Rs 20.67 lakh.

Bhange Organic had permission from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to make sanitisers from spirit, but it was using the chemical, brought from Latur, to manufacture liquor illegally, the official said.

