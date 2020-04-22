India lockdown diary, Day 29: UP police station turns marriage venue, Andhra MLA gets flak for ‘flower welcome’; and more

At Lucknow’s parivartan chowk. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav) At Lucknow’s parivartan chowk. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

As India entered 29th day of the lockdown, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country crossed the 20,000 mark and the death toll increased to 652. The Centre, earlier in the day, said it will not tolerate the attacks on the healthcare workers in the country and announced its decision to bring an ordinance to make it a punishable offence.

Javadekar said the government will amend the Epidemics Diseases Act, 1897 to make the attacks on healthcare workers a cognisable and non-bailable offence, under which a guilty can be sentenced to up to seven years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh. The cabinet decision came hours after Home Minister Amit Shah held a video-conference meet with doctors and assured them of their safety.

On the global front, the novel coronavirus has so far infected at least 2,553,853 and killed over 1,76,000 people.

Here is a curated list of some striking stories from across the country on Day 29

Violating guidelines of nationwide lockdown, a lawmaker in Andhra Pradesh was seen attending an inauguration ceremony of a borewell with scores of people showering flower petals at her feet. A video of the incident showed women and children lined up on either side of the road to welcome YSRCP MLA RK Roja. The Puttu legislator was criticised by the Opposition TDP as it went viral on social media.

“I did not expect such a grand welcome. However, I accepted their gesture as I did not wish to hurt their sentiments. Each person involved during the program maintained social distancing and wore masks. The TDP leaders are unnecessarily making it an issue.”, the actress-turned-legislator said in her defence.

UP police station turns marriage venue

A couple in UP’s Chandauli district will always remember how they began their married lives—walking out of a police station in the midst of a nationwide lockdown against a virus. As a return favour to Anil, who had helped the police in during a boat tragedy in February, police had allowed his marriage to take place in the temple inside the police station compound.

People stand in a queue outside a hospital for a checkup in Shimla. (Express photo: Pradeep Kumar) People stand in a queue outside a hospital for a checkup in Shimla. (Express photo: Pradeep Kumar)

“Anil’s marriage with Jyoti was already fixed for April 20. However, the imposition of the nationwide lockdown and its subsequent extension worried him. He then contacted us and sought a solution,” SHO Rajesh Kumar told PTI. He had assured police that only five people from each side will take part in the ceremony.

Senior police officials including the additional superintendent of police, circle officer and in-charge of a police outpost were present during the marriage.

Bengaluru dentist hailed for saving life of migrant worker, child A woman dentist in Bengaluru is earning plaudits for reviving the newborn of a migrant labourer, who delivered the child outside the former’s clinic after failing to find a hospital despite a 7-km walk. Though the incident occurred on April 14 morning, it came to light recently after social media users showered praises on Dr Ramya Himanish, who runs a dental clinic in Dodda Bommasandra area in the city. At a railway station in Pune. At a railway station in Pune. The migrant labourer, Shanti, had delivered the child on the pavement next to Himanish’s clinic, which had not opened by then. When the child did not respond, the woman’s husband assumed it had died and wrapped it with a newspaper. When Himanish noticed the woman lying on the kerb bleeding, she immediately took her and the baby inside the clinic. “When I went there, I saw the woman bleeding. I brought her inside and provided treatment. Then I checked the baby. After the resuscitation process, the child came to life,” Dr Himanish told PTI. Subsequently, Himanish arranged for an ambulance and sent the woman and the newborn to a government hospital for further treatment.

