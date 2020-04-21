Lockdown diary, Day 28: Thane police perform puja for people flouting lockdown; Tripura children take to graffiti and more

A policeman sanitising on fellow personnel at UP-Delhi border on Tuesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) A policeman sanitising on fellow personnel at UP-Delhi border on Tuesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 603 and the number of cases climbed to 18,985 in the country Tuesday, registering an increase of 44 deaths and 1,329 cases since Monday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 15,122 while 3,259 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, said the ministry, adding that India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 17.48 per cent.

In a routine press briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said 61 additional districts from 23 States/UT have not reported any fresh cases in the last 14 days, adding that 1.24 crore coronavirus warriors and volunteers involved in preventive activities in containment zones and field surveillance.

On the international front, a total of 2,475,871 confirmed cases have been reported from across the globe with the US reporting the highest number of cases at 786,638 followed by Spain (200,210), Italy (181,228), France (156,480) and Germany (147,065). Follow Indian Express Covid-19 tracker for latest updates

Here is a curated list of some striking stories from across the country on Day 28

Thanks to the intervention of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, the life of a five-year-old child in Belagavi was saved after crucial medicines were transported to the Karnataka city from Pune.

According to a statement released by the South Western Railway, the Minister’s office at Belagavi got a request to help in getting critical medicines from Pune for the child.

“A child of 5 years of age in Belagavi was undergoing treatment from a doctor based at Pune. The medicine was said to be critical and it was to be transported to Belagavi from Pune. Their (the child parents) appeals to the Maharashtra state authorities to permit their relatives based at Pune to drive their vehicle to Belagavi to bring the medicine had gone in vain,” the SWR statement read.

Telangana transforms 14-storey tower into COVID-19 hospital in 20 days

It just took 20 days for the Telangana government to convert a 14-storey tower at Gachibowli sports complex in Hyderabad, into a 1,500-bedded COVID-19 special hospital, PTI reported. About a 1,000-strong workforce sweated it out to convert the tower, part of the sports complex, constructed in 2002, into a full-fledged coronavirus hospital with 50 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, a senior official of the Telangana government involved in the execution of the healthcare centre, said adding the facility is ready to accommodate patients.

The official told PTI that the state government proved that not only China which has reportedly built a makeshift 1,000-bedded hospital in just ten days in Wuhan at the peak of coronavirus spread, Telangana can also do wonders in terms of making quick decisions and execution of plans.

A group of children, at home during the nationwide lockdown, has taken to painting graffiti on the novel coronavirus in Agartala city to spread awareness about the disease.

They hope people will find their paintings educational and will be inspired by them to stay at safe distance from each other during the outbreak.

“We know coronavirus is spreading around the world and India is not outside its affect. So, we, residents of Melarmath, are trying to paint graffiti on walls here to spread awareness about social distancing and need to say safe during the outbreak”, Sayantika Saha, a 5th standard school student from the city’s Melarmath area, told reporters this afternoon.

Several adults were also seen joining in with the kids to paint a few brush strokes as well.

Police personnel in Thane found a new way to shame those flouting the lockdown guidelines in place to slow the spread of Covid-19. They performed ‘aartis’ for those who were out on morning walks.

The video tweeted by news agency ANI shows a couple of men standing near the police officers while a mask-clad policewoman performs ‘aarti’. Another police official can also be seen explaining the consequences of flouting the rules.

#WATCH: Police perform ‘aarti’ of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/aqHk6SFZom — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

While government and private hospitals in Karnataka have been put in Covid-19 mode to take on a large scale outbreak of the coronavirus with the allocation of over 5,000 beds for treating patients, the medical education system in the state is now conducting large scale online training of health professionals as part of a Covid-19 preparedness strategy.

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences – the main university for medical education in Karnataka – has over the last five weeks directly trained over 25,000 workers from the healthcare services and allied sectors to prepare for a Covid-19 outbreak.

At a distance from Bangur Nagar police station stands a vanity van, recently used by actor Dino Morea during the shoot of web series Mentalhood. From Monday, the van has been at the service of local police personnel, especially women, deputed on the field during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Fifteen vanity vans and as many as 11 tents have been put up across Mumbai to ease the strain of the police personnel as temperature soars. (Express photo/Pradip Das) Fifteen vanity vans and as many as 11 tents have been put up across Mumbai to ease the strain of the police personnel as temperature soars. (Express photo/Pradip Das)

Fifteen such vanity vans and as many as 11 tents have been put up across Mumbai to ease the strain of the police personnel as temperature soars — on April 20, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

The initiative, ‘Mission Suraksha’, was last week rolled out jointly by ‘Filmmakers for Frontline Care’, a group of filmmakers, and NGO Project Mumbai and has been backed by the Producers Guild of India and Ketan Rawal, one of the top owners of vanity vans in Mumbai.

