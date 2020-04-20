Lockdown diary, Day 27: Teacher climbs tree to get internet; liquor in ambulance; and more

At least 559 deaths have been reported in the country so far, 36 of which was reported in past one day. (Express photo: Partha Paul) At least 559 deaths have been reported in the country so far, 36 of which was reported in past one day. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

According to the latest health ministry updates, India Monday recorded the biggest single-day spike in the number of cases —1,553 cases in the last 24 hours — taking the number over 17,000. Of the 17,656 cases, 14,255 are active and 2842 are cured. At least 559 deaths have been reported in the country so far, 36 of which was reported in past one day.

The Union Health Ministry said the rate at which the number of coronavirus cases in the country was doubling in the last one week has improved to 7.5 days, as against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Globally, the virus has infected 2.4 million people and killed more than 165,000. The death toll in the US, the worst-hit country by far, was more than 40,000 with over 750,000 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

The toll in New York — one of the worst-hit places — dropped, a sign Governor Andrew Cumo said means that the state is “on the other side of the plateau.” Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, over 2,000 Israelis hit the streets to protest anti-democratic measures passed during the coronavirus crisis and the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while maintaining social distancing.

Bengaluru’s Bicycle Mayor wants govt to encourage employees to use bicycles

‘Relief Riders,’ a group comprising members of #CycleToWork initiative in Bengaluru has delivered over 138 sorties of essentials to senior citizens amid lockdown, in bicycles. (Express photo) ‘Relief Riders,’ a group comprising members of #CycleToWork initiative in Bengaluru has delivered over 138 sorties of essentials to senior citizens amid lockdown, in bicycles. (Express photo)

As post-lockdown measures are heavily discussed by the authorities and citizens across the country, Bengaluru’s ‘Bicycle Mayor’ Sathya Sankaran Monday suggested companies should encourage the use of bicycles among employees once restrictions are eased. In an open letter, Sankaran listed various reasons why cycling to work would be an effective option, especially in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cycling, being an individual mode of transport, would ensure physical distance among people while decreasing chances of intermingling, Sankaran explained.

Six foreigners found hiding in Uttarakhand caves for 25 days

Six foreign nationals were found hiding in caves near Ganga river in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarkahand for the past 25 days after they had to check out of hotels after they ran out of money during the lockdown. All the six tourists —four men and two women— have been put in quarantine after a medical examination in which they did not show any symptom of COVID-19 infection.

Prisoners from 4 jails cook food for migrant labourers

Inmates of four Haryana jails are doing their bit in the battle against COVID-19 by cooking food for migrant labourers and others rendered jobless by the lockdown. Haryana Jails Minister Ranjit Chautala told The Indian Express Sunday that prisoners at Bhiwani, Panipat, Jind and Rohtak (Sunaria) jails are preparing food using ration arranged by various groups.

“At each prison, food for at least 2,000-2,500 persons is prepared and packed. The packets are then supplied to daily wagers, industry labourers and rickshaw-pullers who have been left unemployed following the lockdown,” said Chautala.

Liquor stash found in ambulance; milkman, cop arrested

With liquor vendors shut since lockdown was imposed, authorities in Delhi have cracked down on those selling or transporting alcohol illegally, sometimes using ingenious ways, and seized nearly 54,000 liquor bottles of different brands including a large stash from an ambulance, news agency PTI reported. In the first two weeks of April, 155 people were arrested for allegedly illegally supplying or carrying liquor. Among them were a Delhi Police constable and a milkman, according to data shared by Delhi Police.

Teacher climbs tree to cross internet hurdle to teach students

Subrata Pati, a history teacher, works from a nest perched on a neem tree, giving lessons to his students on events of seminal importance that shaped civilizations and obliterated them, conquests by kings and generals, and horrors of war and pestilence, as Covid-19 savages the world. Taking classes online is a battle Pati, who teaches at two educational institutes in Kolkata, is fighting from his native Ahanda village in West Bengal’s Bankura district, where his cell phone screen blips to life one moment and lies dead frozen the next.

A man stand near to a Shivaji Maharaj poster in Pune. A man stand near to a Shivaji Maharaj poster in Pune.

Now, every morning, the 35-year-old man climbs up the neem tree next to his house and parks himself on a makeshift wooden platform tied to its branches and receives uninterrupted signals on his cell phone he uses to teach his pupils. (PTI)

Postmen delivering essentials to homes, hospitals in Ranchi

Postmen in Ranchi have been keeping busy delivering medicines and other essentials to homes and hospitals, news agency PTI reported.

Some of them have also found the addressees sceptical about receiving parcels or registering their digital signature on their phones due to threat of virus transmission, he said. “In a couple of areas, our personnel had to return with the parcel as people were scared of touching the consignment,” said Sadhan Kumar Sinha, the senior superintendent of post offices in Ranchi. Sinha also said that postmen had on occasions delivered items even after midnight.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd