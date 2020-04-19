Lockdown diary, Day 26: UP minister gives kids a haircut; Navy develops low-cost disinfection unit; and more

As many as 2,231 COVID-19 patients, which is around 14.19 per cent, have been cured. (Representational/Express photo: Amit Mehra) As many as 2,231 COVID-19 patients, which is around 14.19 per cent, have been cured. (Representational/Express photo: Amit Mehra)

The Union Health Ministry said in its daily briefing Sunday that 1,334 new Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in India to 16,116, including 519 deaths.

The Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal, said the relaxations from April 20 will not apply to containment zones in hotspots, and state governments can impose stricter norms in such areas. As many as 2,231 COVID-19 patients, which is around 14.19 per cent, have been cured, Agarwal said. Follow Indian Express Covid-19 tracker for latest updates

Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. While Gujarat reported 228 new cases on Saturday, Tamil Nadu also reported a rise of 105 positive cases. Kerala, which seems to have flattened the curve, reported 13 more recoveries Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 270 as opposed to 129 active cases at present.

Meanwhile, the government banned e-commerce companies from delivering non-essential items during the ongoing lockdown, four days after allowing such firms to sell mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments. They will, however, be allowed to continue supplying essentials.

Here is a curated list of some striking stories from across the country on Day 25

Two boys from Tripura’s Udaipur town have donated their ‘Laxmibhanda’ (clay piggy banks) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Titas Debnath, a 5-year-old who lives with his grandparents and his mother, a single parent, says he was inspired by his grandmother, a gram panchayat member.

“My grandmother keeps giving donations to poor people, she organises fund-raisers for their relief. She has been working among the local poor and helpless people during the coronavirus lockdown. So, I wanted to donate my Laxmibhanda or piggy bank. I gave it to my bandhu (friend),” Debnath told indianexpress.com.

Taking inspiration from a concept paper published by IIT Mumbai, the Indian Navy’s Southern Command has designed a low-cost ‘Ultra Violet Disinfection Unit’ to sanitise small objects, including currency notes and mobile devices.

“The unit built at a cost of Rs 5000/- comprises a metallic container, two UV lamps one each on opposite side, with aluminium foil pasted on its internal surfaces to facilitate UV radiation to reach every corner of the chamber. The efficacy of the equipment has been validated by a team of medical experts from SNC,” a press release said.

With barber shops closed due to the coronavirus lockdown, an Uttar Pradesh minister decided to wield the scissors and give his children a haircut. Satish Dwivedi, the minister of state for basic education, said the hair of his son and daughter had grown long and messy and he decided to give them a haircut.

“It did not go well for my four-and-a-half-year-old daughter Sukriti. However, it looked fine on my eight-year-old son Kartikeya,” Dwivedi said.

A video showing him cutting the children’s hair has gone viral on social media, drawing a number of reactions.

Ambulance convoy brings back 41 cancer patients stranded in Chennai

Forty-one cancer patients from West Bengal and Assam, stranded in Chennai for weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown, were able to reach home in a convoy of ambulances with the effort of some good samaritans. The convoy of 35 ambulances set out from the Tamil Nadu capital on Tuesday with 41 patients, of whom 38 were from West Bengal and three from Assam, West Bengal Ham Radio Club founder Ambarish Nag Biswas said on Sunday.

The three patients from Assam reached their destinations on Saturday, a day after the others from West Bengal had arrived. Biswas said that the ambulances commenced the journey back to Chennai on Sunday with some medicines and masks handed over by people here for their relatives who are in the southern city for treatment or other requirements. (PTI)

Amid lockdown, Delhi Police provides ration to Manipuri students

The Delhi Police came to the rescue of three Manipuri students staying in the national capital by providing them free ration after they ran out of food and money amid the ongoing lockdown, PTI reported a senior police officer as saying. The male students are pursuing their graduation from a Delhi University college and staying at a rented accommodation in Chirag Delhi, police said.

On Saturday, an SOS was received through Manipur Police following which the students were contacted, they said. “The students told us they were running out of essentials and did not have money to buy food or grocery. A police team from Malviya Nagar immediately visited them and gave them the required ration,” the officer said.

The students were provided with 15 kg rice, flour, dal, oil and other essentials and were told to contact police in case of any emergency or distress, he said.

