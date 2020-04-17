Lockdown: Delhi Police stop truck carrying 37 labourers to Haryana, all shifted to shelter home

The labourers hail from Bihar and lived in Chatarpur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The labourers hail from Bihar and lived in Chatarpur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A truck carrying 37 labourers, which was heading to Haryana, was stopped by the Delhi Police near Okhla T-point in the wee hours of Friday.

A senior police officer said that during the night checking and patrolling on MB road, they found a truck around 1:30 am. “It was a routine check but since the truck had a Haryana registration number, we stopped it near Okhla T-point. We found 37 men inside the truck,” said the police. The police shifted all of them to a shelter home.

“During the inquiry, we found that a contractor named Brijesh, who was also there inside the truck, was taking the men to Palwal Mandi. He picked them up from Okhla Mandi and Chhatarpur,” said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

The labourers hail from Bihar and lived in Chatarpur. The contractor who was ferrying them to Haryana is a resident of Palwal village and belongs to Ithari village in Bihar, said the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Act.

